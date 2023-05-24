Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rain Oncology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAIN   US75082Q1058

RAIN ONCOLOGY INC.

(RAIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
1.240 USD    0.00%
05:29pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Rain Oncology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
05/23Oppenheimer Downgrades Rain Oncology to Perform From Outperform, Removes $16 Price Target
MT
05/23LifeSci Capital Downgrades Rain Oncology to Market Perform From Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Rain Oncology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/24/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rain Oncology Inc. (“Rain” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rain issued a press release on May 22, 2023, announcing topline results from its Phase 3 MANTRA trial of milademetan. The Company’s press release stated, “the trial, evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of milademetan in patients with dedifferentiated (DD) liposarcoma (LPS), did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review compared to the standard of care, trabectedin” and stated that “[b]ased upon these topline data, Rain does not expect to pursue further development of milademetan in DD LPS.” Based on this news, shares of Rain fell by more than 88.7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RAIN ONCOLOGY INC.
05:29pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Rai..
BU
05/23Oppenheimer Downgrades Rain Oncology to Perform From Outperform, Removes $16 Price Targ..
MT
05/23LifeSci Capital Downgrades Rain Oncology to Market Perform From Outperform Rating
MT
05/23SVB Securities Downgrades Rain Oncology to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Pric..
MT
05/23Citigroup Downgrades Rain Oncology to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $1.50 From..
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Downgrades Rain Oncology to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to..
MT
05/23HC Wainwright Downgrades Rain Oncology to Neutral From Buy
MT
05/22Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slightly Higher Late Monday
MT
05/22Guggenheim Downgrades Rain Oncology to Neutral From Buy
MT
05/22Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Monday Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIN ONCOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -72,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 45,1 M 45,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart RAIN ONCOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Rain Oncology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIN ONCOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Average target price 6,61 $
Spread / Average Target 433%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Avanish Vellanki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Doebele President & Chief Scientific Officer
Nelson D. Cabatuan Senior Vice President-Operations & Finance
Lucio Tozzi Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIN ONCOLOGY INC.-84.50%45
MODERNA, INC.-23.31%52 512
LONZA GROUP AG28.10%47 852
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.52%37 440
SEAGEN INC.52.90%36 843
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.76%23 888
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer