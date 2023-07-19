Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Rain Oncology Inc. (“Rain” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 22, 2023, Rain announced the Phase 3 trial results of its antitumor drug, milademetan, revealing that the trial “did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival,” that “the results did not closely mirror prior clinical results” and that the Company would “re-evaluate the path forward for milademetan.”

On this news, Rain’s stock price fell $8.71, or 87.7%, to close at $1.22 per share on May 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Rain securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

