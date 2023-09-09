Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rain Oncology, Inc. (“Rain” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rain securities between July 20, 2021, and May 19, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 12, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 22, 2023, the Company announced that milademetan failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival in the MANTRA study. Moreover, the Company announced adverse event findings that, according to analysts, indicated that the dosing schedule had not been optimized prior to commencing the study.

In response to the announcement, Rain’s stock price substantially dropped from $9.93 per share to $1.22 per share, eliminating approximately $316 million in market capitalization in one day.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (ii) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rain shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

