The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rain Oncology Inc. (“Rain” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIN) securities between July 20, 2021 and May 19, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Rain investors have until September 12, 2023, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 22, 2023, Rain announced the Phase 3 trial results of its antitumor drug, milademetan, revealing that the trial “did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival,” that “the results did not closely mirror prior clinical results” and that the Company would “re-evaluate the path forward for milademetan.”

On this news, Rain’s stock price fell $8.71, or 87.7%, to close at $1.22 per share on May 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; (2) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period, and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Rain securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 12, 2023, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Rain securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

