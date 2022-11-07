Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rain Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAIN   US75082Q1058

RAIN THERAPEUTICS INC.

(RAIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
5.900 USD   +1.20%
06:14aRain Therapeutics : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aRain Therapeutics Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04Rain Therapeutics Prices $50 Million Offering; Shares Up
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rain Therapeutics : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 3, 2022

Rain Therapeutics Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-40356 82-1130967
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

8000 Jarvis Avenue, Suite 204

Newark, CA94560

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(510)953-5559

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share RAIN The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 3, 2022, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement, as amended by the First Amendment to Underwriting Agreement, dated November 4, 2022 (the "Underwriting Agreement"), with Guggenheim Securities, LLC, as the representative of the underwriters named therein (the "Underwriters") relating to the offering, issuance and sale (the "Offering") of 5,961,080 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Shares") and 2,615,250 shares of the Company's non-votingcommon stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Non-VotingCommon Shares" and together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") at an offering price of $5.83 per share. In addition, the Company granted the Underwriters a 30-dayoption to purchase up to an additional 1,286,449 shares of its Common Stock on the same terms and conditions as the Common Stock sold in the Offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering were approximately $50 million before deducting customary underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC are acting as co-leadmanagers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 8, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of Shares in the Offering are being sold by the Company.

The Offering is being made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-265297)initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on May 27, 2022 and declared effective on June 6, 2022.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties.

Copies of the Underwriting Agreement and the First Amendment to Underwriting Agreement are filed as Exhibit 1.1 and Exhibit 1.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing descriptions of the Underwriting Agreement and the First Amendment to Underwriting Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibit.

A copy of the opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP regarding the validity of the Shares is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

This Current Report on Form 8-Kdoes not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and these securities cannot be sold in any state or jurisdiction in which this offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated November 3, 2022, by and between Rain Therapeutics Inc. and Guggenheim Securities, LLC
1.2 First Amendment to Underwriting Agreement, dated November 4, 2022, by and between Rain Therapeutics Inc. and Guggenheim Securities, LLC
5.1 Opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
23.1 Consent of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Date: November 4, 2022 By:

/s/ Avanish Vellanki

Avanish Vellanki
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Rain Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
06:14aRain Therapeutics : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aRain Therapeutics Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/04Rain Therapeutics Prices $50 Million Offering; Shares Up
MT
11/04Rain Therapeutics Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04Rain Therapeutics Announces $50 Million Registered Offering of Common Stock
AQ
11/04Rain Therapeutics Provides Interim Analysis of Phase 2 Basket Trial of Milademetan for ..
AQ
11/04Rain Therapeutics Provides Interim Analysis of Phase 2 Basket Trial of Milademetan for ..
CI
10/27Rain Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights of Rece..
AQ
10/26Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium
AQ
09/12HC Wainwright Initiates Rain Therapeutics at Buy With $10 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -71,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart RAIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rain Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIN THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,90 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Avanish Vellanki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Doebele President & Chief Scientific Officer
Nelson D. Cabatuan Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Lucio Tozzi Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIN THERAPEUTICS INC.-54.19%207
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS40.63%79 271
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.21%79 135
BIONTECH SE-40.14%37 500
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.16%33 744
GENMAB A/S12.70%25 753