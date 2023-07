Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the business of rendering medical and healthcare services. The Company is a multi-specialty pediatric, and obstetrics and gynecology hospital operating over 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of approximately 1,500 beds. The Company's Pediatric services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including multi organ transplants). Its obstetrics and gynecology, services include normal and complex obstetric care, multidisciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care. The Company also provides a Rainbow Hospital application that is available on Google Play and App Store.