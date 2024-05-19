May 19, 2024 at 08:49 am EDT

Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 12,969 million compared to INR 11,735.74 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 13,339.64 million compared to INR 12,044.39 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 2,170.01 million compared to INR 2,108.34 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 21.38 compared to INR 20.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 21.38 compared to INR 20.89 a year ago.