    RBW   GG00BD59ZW98

RAINBOW RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(RBW)
  Report
03/20/2023
9.575 GBX   +0.79%
Rainbow Resources touts progress according to plan at Phalaborwa plant

03/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd on Monday said that development work is progressing according to plan at its pilot plant in South Africa, as it looks to start operations later this year.

The Guernsey-based mining company focused on South Africa and Burundi said that key workstreams have begun to advance Phalaborwa, its rare earths project, to the definitive feasibility study stage.

It told investors that both the pilot plant design and setup are progressing in line with expectations, with commissioning to start in the second quarter. Work has already begun with Mintek, South Africa's mineral research organisation, to design and fabricate the front end of the plant.

Rainbow Rare Earths confirmed the size of the updated mineral resource estimate at 30.4 million tonnes, comprising 0.4% total rare earth oxides.

"Workstreams for Phalaborwa's DFS have commenced according to plan and the pilot plant is on track to commence operations this year, producing separated rare earth oxides, as part of the overall project timetable which envisages commercial production from 2026. This is a remarkable fast-track for any rare earths development project globally, considering we commenced work at Phalaborwa in 2021," said Chief Executive Officer George Bennett.

"Successful operation of the pilot plant will give further confidence to our plans to leverage our proprietary technology, with the aim of targeting opportunities to produce rare earths from historic phosphogypsum stacks, or as a by-product of phosphoric acid production, on a global scale. Today's resource upgrade is the result of infill drilling which has confirmed our expectations that the project's two phosphogypsum stacks are homogenous and consistent in grade."

Rainbow Rare Earths shares were trading 0.8% higher at 9.57 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -5,00 M - -
Net cash 2023 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 60,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 68,4%
Technical analysis trends RAINBOW RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,39 $
Spread / Average Target 238%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Sidney John Bennett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Gardner Chief Financial Officer
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
David Dodd Technical Director
Atul Bali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAINBOW RARE EARTHS LIMITED2.56%61
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD3.39%13 597
MP MATERIALS CORP.10.63%4 771
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-16.18%3 988
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD0.50%3 581
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.14%2 294