Raindrop Closes Acquisition of Nevada Gold Project Portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") has closed the acquisition of an exploration portfolio consisting of three 100%-owned properties (Anchor, Stateline and Sandy) and three 49%-owned properties (Brik, Easter and Viper) (together, the "Properties") from Liberty Gold Corp. ("Liberty Gold"). In consideration for the Properties, the Company paid and issued to Liberty Gold US$50,000 in cash and 4,013,406 common shares of Raindrop, representing 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a post-closing basis. Liberty Gold also retained a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on certain of the Properties.

"Raindrop is pleased to close this property acquisition transaction which expands our access to Great Basin gold exploration projects particularly in Nevada," said Alexander Kunz, Raindrop's Chief Executive Officer. "Planning is underway to advance the Anchor project based on technical information we compiled including our own historic files. We expect to continue exploration activities on our Clover Mountain gold project in Idaho with expanded trenching in the coming months," he continued.

The six new properties are located within the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah:

Anchor - Carlin type gold property, with undrilled gold targets;

- Carlin type gold property, with undrilled gold targets; Stateline - low sulphidation gold /silver property with highlight gold values from 1.46 to 4.55 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 1.5 metres ("m") drill intersections along a 305 m long vein (true widths unknown);

- low sulphidation gold /silver property with highlight gold values from 1.46 to 4.55 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 1.5 metres ("m") drill intersections along a 305 m long vein (true widths unknown); Sandy - sediment hosted gold property with a 2,740 by 735 m jasperoid zone;

- sediment hosted gold property with a 2,740 by 735 m jasperoid zone; Brik - low sulphidation gold property with highlight drill intersections of 2.41 g/t gold over 16.7 m, including 14.95 g/t gold over 1.5 m, and 0.99 g/t gold over 18.3 m, from surface in hole PB-24;

- low sulphidation gold property with highlight drill intersections of 2.41 g/t gold over 16.7 m, including 14.95 g/t gold over 1.5 m, and 0.99 g/t gold over 18.3 m, from surface in hole PB-24; Easter - low sulphidation epithermal vein-breccia-stockwork gold-silver deposit with a 2010 historic resource; and

- low sulphidation epithermal vein-breccia-stockwork gold-silver deposit with a 2010 historic resource; and Viper - low sulphidation epithermal gold property with highlight drill intersections of 1.09 g/t gold over 33.5 m (true width unknown).

For more information on the six new properties see our November 18, 2020 news release.

The common shares issued to Liberty Gold are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring July 3, 2021. Liberty Gold has also agreed not to dispose of the common shares for a period of 12 months.

G. Peter Parsley, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Clover Mtn

Clover Mtn is located on BLM land 60 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho and consists of 43 unpatented claims totaling 350 hectares. The Company believes Clover Mtn lies within the "Jarbidge Trend" which includes projects such as Integra Resources' Delamar, Florida Mountain and War Eagle gold-silver properties in Idaho and the Jerritt Canyon Gold, LLC's gold mine in Nevada, where over 8 million ounces of gold were produced since 1981. Clover Mtn has previously returned highlight rock chip samples of 1.99 g/t gold, 19.95 g/t silver, 1.25% copper and 1.54% zinc and soils gold values ranging from 0.02 g/t to 0.78 g/t and silver values ranging from 0.02 g/t to 1.19 g/t.

About Anchor

Anchor is a Carlin-type, sedimentary rock-hosted gold target associated with the Devil's Gate - Chainman/Diamond Peak formation contact at intersection points with west-northwest striking fault zones. The property consists of 54 unpatented federal lode claims at the southern end of the Battle Mountain - Eureka gold trend, 11 kilometres northwest of the 4-million-ounce Ruby Hill gold deposit and is centered on a 600 by 500 m gold-arsenic-antimony rock and soil geochemical anomaly in in Upper Plate Ordovician Vinini Formation siliclastic sedimentary rocks. Historic exploration returned highlight gold grab samples of 1.83 g/t along with 11,000 ppm arsenic and 1,030 ppm antimony. Historic drilling generally averaged less than 0.01 gpt with several narrow zones with values from 0.5 to nearly 1.0 gpt.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a newly formed company that began trading on the CSE on February 3, 2020 and is led by a noted leader in mining and mineral exploration with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the new resource commodity cycle. Raindrop acquired and is exploring the Clover Mountain Property and recently acquired a package of 6 properties from Liberty Gold that will allow a focus on the Anchor project.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with 40,539,438 shares issued and outstanding and a significant team and insider ownership. For more information, please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

