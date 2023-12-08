Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.078912 million. Net loss was USD 0.193963 million compared to USD 0.45373 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.001 compared to USD 0.003 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.001 compared to USD 0.003 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 0.078912 million. Net loss was USD 0.947955 million compared to USD 0.939581 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.003 compared to USD 0.007 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.003 compared to USD 0.007 a year ago.