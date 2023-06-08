Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAKR   US75088P1012

RAINMAKER WORLDWIDE INC.

(RAKR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:48:49 2023-06-08 pm EDT
0.001000 USD   -4.76%
02:32pRainmaker Worldwide : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05/26Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. announced that it has received $0.15 million in funding from Viva Industries Inc.
CI
05/22Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rainmaker Worldwide : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

06/08/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1

Fellow Rainmaker Shareholders,

Rainmaker's management continues to execute the Company's business strategy with a clear focus and a commitment to open dialogue and communication with regulators, shareholders, and customers. To that end, I am providing an update on a number of initiatives that have been previously communicated to our shareholders. As each initiative comes to a conclusion, we will issue specific press releases confirming the outcome.

The need for distributed water solutions is as strong as ever! This is one of several reasons that we entered into the Joint Development Agreement with Miranda Environmental and Water Treatment Technologies, Energy, Natural Resources, Engineering, Consulting, Construction and Commerce Inc. ("Miranda") on July 28, 2022. We are very happy to report that our first joint development project is now in process with an order received from a resort developer in the Turks and Caicos. Rainmaker has received the downpayment for this project and delivery of the water treatment system is expected in the fall of 2023. This is the first of many opportunities that substantiates our strategy to deliver the full suite of distributed water production and purification solutions globally.

Rainmaker is also taking a number of very positive steps that will support business and revenue expansion. The first is the previously announced sale of 60% of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., Ontario ("Rainmaker Canada"). This is the wholly owned private subsidiary of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., Nevada, ("RAKR") that is now trading on the OTC:Pink. This has NO impact on the shareholders of the publicly traded stock other than the subsidiary will now be funded to pursue water-related opportunities in Canada and the Caribbean. RAKR will focus on global opportunities going forward. This transaction significantly expands the depth of resources of the Company to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

As reported in our recent 8-K filing, we have received an investment in RAKR in exchange for 150,000 preferred shares, leaving 850,000 preferred shares available. This will allow us to satisfy our ongoing expenses related to keeping our filings current.

We expect Rainmaker to emerge strong and in a position to drive long-term growth and shareholder value as a result of these initiatives. We continue to appreciate the loyalty of our shareholders who believe in our mission to provide cost-effective water technology solutions to those who need it most.

Rainmaker will continue to employ best practices of public company communications as we move forward to articulate the Company's activities, progress, and milestones. I would like to reassure you that we remain strongly committed to bringing our groundbreaking technology to worldwide markets.

We will continue to act in the best interests of our Company and our shareholders as we will move forward to create growth, value, and good global stewardship.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Michael O'Connor

Executive Chairman and CEO

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RAINMAKER WORLDWIDE INC.
02:32pRainmaker Worldwide : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05/26Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. announced that it has received $0.15 million in funding from V..
CI
05/22Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/19RAINMAKER WORLDWIDE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/19Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
04/19Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/27Memorandum of Understanding With Miranda Water Treatment Systems and Rainmaker Worldwid..
AQ
03/27Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Expands Memorandum of Understanding with Miranda Water Treatme..
CI
02/21Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Strengthens Global Operations With Key Resource Additions
AQ
02/21Viva Industries Inc. agreed to acquire an unknown majority stake in the Canadian subsid..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,84 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,31 M 0,31 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart RAINMAKER WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael OConnor Executive Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
Joost Dessing Chief Technical Officer
Mamdouh Shoukri Independent Non-Executive Director
James Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul H. Heney Secretary, Chief Legal Counsel & VP-MENA
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer