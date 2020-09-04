Rainy Hollow Ventures Inc. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent with Reciprocity Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2020) - Rainy Hollow Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RHV.P) ("Rainy Hollow" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), wishes to announce that its letter of intent with Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity") as previously announced on February 27, 2020 (the "LOI") has been mutually terminated pursuant to its term.

The Corporation is continuing to identify and evaluate assets and businesses with a view to completing its "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4).

The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "RHV.P". Trading in the common shares of the Corporation has been halted since February 26, 2020. Trading will remain halted until, among other things, the Corporation completes a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

