Raise Production Inc. Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting

02/12/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company"), in consultation with its Board of Directors, has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), currently scheduled on February 18, 2021.

The new meeting date will be announced at a later date. The Company will also file the updated AGM information on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under its profile, including the Management Information Circular, at that time.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is a technologically driven and innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

For further information please contact:

Tom Kehoe, Investor Relations
E-mail: tkehoe@raiseproduction.com

Eric Laing, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: elaing@raiseproduction.com

Raise Production Inc.
6708, 30th Street SE
Calgary, Alberta T2C 1N9
Tel: (403) 699-7675
Web site at: www.raiseproduction.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74410


© Newsfilecorp 2021
