Raise Production Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into shares for debt agreements (the "Shares for Debt Agreements") with certain of the holders (the "Creditors") of its secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in connection with the December 31, 2020 interest payment due on the Debentures (the "Debt Settlements"). The Debt Settlements will result in Raise issuing common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.035 per share, in full and final satisfaction of the Company's obligation to pay interest owing on the Debentures to each such Creditor.

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Agreements, an aggregate of $62,108 in debt will be settled and a total of 1,774,502 Shares will be issued to the Creditors. The Shares issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Agreements will represent 1.54% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Raise following the completion of the Debt Settlements.

Certain of the Creditors are directors and officers of the Company, and as such, certain of the Debt Settlements are considered to be a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Shares issued under the Debt Settlements does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Debt Settlements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Shares issued in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is a technologically driven and innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

The global impact of COVID-19 as well as the recent decline in oil prices in Canada and the United States have resulted in significant uncertainty as to the health of the global economy and specifically the oil and gas industry. The potential impact that these events will have on the Company's future sales and financial results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. However, the influence of these recent developments has impacted the Company's customers' capital and operating spending budgets, which have resulted in a negative effect on the Company's short-term sales. The Company continues to implement actions to preserve its cash position while maintaining its ability to effectively service and supply its customers.

