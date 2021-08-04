Raisio : Half-Year Report H1 2021 08/04/2021 | 02:56am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2021 Raisio plc Half-Year Financial Report 1-6/2021 Raisio Plc's Half-Year Financial Report, 4 August 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time ON THE VERGE OF A NEW GROWTH FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN BRIEF April-June 2021 The Group's net sales totalled EUR 66.7 (59.9) million, which signified a growth of 11.3%.

Comparable EBIT was EUR 5.3 (7.0) million, accounting for 7.9 (11.6)% of net sales. Comparable EBIT decreased by -24.7% in relation to the comparison period.

The Healthy Food Segment's net sales totalled EUR 34.7 (31.6) million. Comparable EBIT was EUR 4.1 (4.0) million, accounting for 11.7 (12.7)% of net sales. EBIT was EUR 3.9 (4.0) million, which accounted for 11.3 (12.7)% of net sales.

The Healthy Ingredients Segment's net sales totalled EUR 38.9 (34.3) million. Comparable EBIT was EUR 2.3 (3.7) million, accounting for 5.9 (10.9)% of net sales. EBIT was EUR 1.7 (3.7) million, which accounted for 4.4 (10.9)% of net sales.

The Group's cash flow from business operations after financial items and taxes totalled EUR 12.2 (6.0) million.

The overall effect of currency conversions was EUR 0.1 (-0.5) million on net sales, EUR 0.1 (-0.1) million on comparable EBIT and EUR 0.1 (-0.1) million on EBIT. *EBIT includes EUR 0.7 million in expenses related to the corporate acquisition. January-June 2021 The Group's net sales totalled EUR 116.6 (114.6) million, which signified a growth of 1.7%.

Comparable EBIT was EUR 9.9 (13.6) million, accounting for 8.5 (11.8)% of net sales. Comparable EBIT decreased by -26.8% in relation to the comparison period.

The Healthy Food Segment's net sales totalled EUR 69.1 (68.9) million. Comparable EBIT was EUR 8.9 (9.3) million, accounting for 12.9 (13.5)% of net sales. EBIT was EUR 8.8 (9.3) million, which accounted for 12.7 (13.5)% of net sales.

The Healthy Ingredients Segment's net sales totalled EUR 61.2 (59.9) million. Comparable EBIT was EUR 2.9 (5.9) million, accounting for 4.8 (9.9)% of net sales. EBIT was EUR 5.2 (5.9) million, which accounted for 8.4 (9.9)% of net sales.

The Group's cash flow from business operations after financial items and taxes totalled EUR 15.4 (9.9) million.

The comparable return on investments (ROIC) was 6.6 (9.8)% and the return on investments (ROIC) was 8.9 (9.8)%.

The overall effect of currency conversions was EUR -0.9(-0.2) million on net sales, EUR 0.0 (0.0) million on comparable EBIT and EUR 0.0 (0.0) million on EBIT. *EBIT includes EUR 2.8 million in other operating income for the sale of the receivable and EUR 0.7 million in expenses related to the corporate acquisition. Page 1 Half-Year Financial Report 1-6/2021 OUTLOOK 2021 Raisio's guidelines: In 2021, Raisio estimates that net sales will increase (net sales in 2020: EUR 233.6 million). The costs accrued as a result of our front-loaded growth investments will put pressure on our profitability in 2021 in comparison to the situation in 2020. KEY FIGURES OF THE GROUP 4-6/2021 4-6/2020 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 1-12/2020 Net sales M€ 66.7 59.9 116.6 114.6 233.6 Change in net sales % 11.3 -4.5 1.7 1.8 -1.2 Comparable EBITDA M€ 7.1 8.5 13.3 16.7 33.9 EBITDA M€ 6.4 8.5 15.4 16.7 35.1 Comparable EBIT M€ 5.3 7.0 9.9 13.6 27.7 Comparable EBIT of net sales % 7.9 11.6 8.5 11.8 11.9 EBIT M€ 4.5 7.0 12.0 13.6 28.9 EBIT of net sales % 6.8 11.6 10.3 11.8 12.4 Comparable earnings per share € 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.14 Earnings per share € 0.03 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.15 CURRENCY CONVERSIONS IMPACTS ON NET SALES AND EBIT 4-6/2021 4-6/2020 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 1-12/2020 Net sales M€ 0.1 -0.5 -0.9 -0.2 -2.5 Comparable EBIT M€ 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.4 EBIT M€ 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.4 CEO PEKKA KUUSNIEMI: The planning for the next strategy period got underway at Raisio at the beginning of the year. The implementation of the internationalization plans for the current strategy period 2019-2021 met with notable delays as a result of obstacles caused by the pandemic. The chosen focus on plant-based value added products has, however, proven to be the right decision and Raisio Group will continue to pursue this chosen path. In June, we announced that Raisio would be targeting three areas of focus for the strategy period leading up to 2025. Benecol® and plant stanol ester solutions, value added oat products and plant-based products will form the core of the company's operations. The production facility, which was completed on time and within budget, and the Verso Food acquisition in April both support the company's advancement within these rapidly growing plant-based food markets. The pandemic that took hold the previous spring has caused considerable anomalies in Raisio's market environment, and fluctuations in certain market and customer segments have been unprecedentedly large. During the second quarter, net sales grew 11.3% from the comparison period to a total of EUR 66.7 Page 2 Half-Year Financial Report 1-6/2021 (59.9) million. Comparable EBIT was EUR 5.3 (7.0) million during the spring quarter and accounted for 7.9 (11.6)% of net sales. The company's financial performance was burdened by costs from the start-up of the new production facility and the as yet unprofitable EBIT of Verso Food Oy, which was acquired in April. The cash flow from operations was strong at EUR 12.2 (6.0) million. During the last three years Raisio has invested strongly in its capabilities to develop and produce plant-based value added products. The investments have totalled as much as around EUR 65 million over the past few years. The investments of the second quarter totalled EUR 6.0 (7.2) million, or 9.0 (12.1) per cent of net sales. The investments of the first half-year totalled EUR 12.5 (12.9) million, thereby representing 10.7 (11.3) per cent of net sales. At our Capital Markets Day event, we talked about our goals and the means to reach them, whereby we intend to capitalise on the possibilities offered by our strong investments within these compelling markets. The ever-changing pandemic situation within the different markets has continued to have an impact on demand, but in the UK market, for example, we managed to adapt to the new situation, particularly through changes in distribution, and the resulting development has been positive in relation to the comparison period. On the whole, the demand situation within the markets in which Raisio operates has stabilised in terms of volume fluctuations, but, as I see it, the effects of the pandemic, such as the strong growth in online shopping, will permanently affect market dynamics. As a result of the corporate acquisition realised in April, the operations of Verso Food Oy have been incorporated into Raisio's existing operations and its personnel into our operational organisation. We promptly realised a value creation programme to ensure continued growth and improved profitability for this strategic area of focus. In the course of the value creation programme, it became clear that our acquisition has boosted the enthusiasm of Raisio's entire personnel, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our personnel as we advance along the road towards new growth. STRATEGY PERIOD 2022-2025 On 10 June 2021, Raisio published its updated strategy and responsibility programme for the coming years. Raisio's most important goal for the new strategy period is to grow boosted by the new capabilities and new product categories made possible by investments realised in recent years. Raisio's three strategic areas of focus are Benecol® and plant stanol ester solutions, value added oat products and plant-based products. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the combined net sales from the three aforementioned focus areas is 7% during the strategy period, and the CAGR for the entire Raisio Group is 5%. The three areas of focus together provide for approximately two thirds of the total net sales of Raisio Group. In 2020, Raisio Group had net sales of EUR 234 million and the combined net sales for the areas of focus amounted to EUR 157 million. Raisio aims to achieve a comparable EBIT of over 10 per cent of the Group's net sales in 2025. The commissioning and commercialisation stage of the new production facility and growth investments in Verso Food, acquired in spring 2021, put pressure on Raisio's profitability during the first years of the strategy period. Raisio organised a virtual Capital Markets Day in connection with the publication of its new strategy on 10 June 2021. Page 3 Half-Year Financial Report 1-6/2021 VERSO FOOD OY ACQUISITION 1 April 2021 On 1 April 2021, Raisio Group announced it had acquired the entire share capital of Verso Food Oy from Kavli Holding AS and Kavli Oy. The debt-free total purchase price was EUR seven million and one million shares of the free shares held by Raisio plc. The share portion of the purchase was realised as a private placement. The acquisition did not require the approval of the competition authority. Verso Food was founded in 2010 and is known for its fava bean products. Its net sales have grown dramatically over recent years. In 2020, Verso Food's net sales increased almost 20% to approximately EUR 8 million. Due to large investments and strong sales efforts, Verso Food's business is still unprofitable. In 2019, the company reported an EBIT loss of about EUR 3.8 million and, in 2020, about EUR 4.6 million. During the second quarter, Raisio realised a comprehensive value creation and integration plan to ensure continued growth and improved profitability. Verso Food employs approximately 30 food industry professionals, who transferred to the Raisio Group in connection with the corporate acquisition and were immediately viewed as existing employees. Verso Food Oy was included in Raisio's financial figures as of 1 April 2021. Approximately 80% of its sales are derived from consumer products, so they are reported as part of the Healthy Food Segment. The final 20% of Verso Food's sales come from HoReCa and industrial sales and are reported as part of the Healthy Ingredients Segment. FINANCIAL REPORTING Raisio Group's reportable operating segments are Healthy Food, Healthy Ingredients and Other Operations. The reported figures are comparable. The comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period a year earlier unless otherwise stated. The Healthy Food Segment focuses on the consumer brands with Europe as its main market area. The Healthy Food Segment signifies a reporting segment, which consists of Northern Europe, Eastern and Central Europe and Western Europe (previously Northern and Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Rest of the World). The Healthy Ingredients Segment includes the sale of fish feeds and the Benecol product ingredient as well as the sale of grain- and plant-based foods and their ingredients to industrial and catering companies. In addition, Operations, which includes production, procurement and the supply chain, are reported as part of the Healthy Ingredients Segment. OPERATING ENVIRONMENT AND COVID-19 The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected Raisio's operational environment as COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread closed down economies to a significant extent from the beginning of 2020. This was still reflected in Raisio's operations during the second quarter of 2021, as the company's most significant export countries remained at the mercy of lockdowns and restrictions on movement. On the global scale, the outlook towards more normal circumstances began to take a more positive turn at the end of the second quarter of 2021, as the vaccination coverage was quickly gaining a foothold. The change in consumers' purchase and shopping behaviours towards digital channels has, at the same time, continued to evolve. The role of traditional trade is being forced to adapt as the volumes of new sales channels continue their strong growth. Global megatrends support Raisio's growth strategy and its focus on responsibly produced healthy food. As the pandemic withdraws, more permanent changes in consumer behaviour may be seen. According to our estimates, value choices and consumption habits related to health will become even more prevalent. 