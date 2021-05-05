Raisio : Stock Exchange Release on May 5, 2021 05/05/2021 | 04:33am EDT Send by mail :

Interim Report January-March 2021 Raisio plc Interim report 1-3/2021 Raisio plc's Interim Report, 5 May 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time RAISIO IS ENTERING THE NEW GROWTH CONSTRUCTION PHASE FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN BRIEF January-March 2021 The Group's net sales totalled EUR 50.0 (54.7) million, which signified a decrease of -8.7%.

-8.7%. Comparable EBIT was EUR 4.7 (6.6) million, which signified a decrease of -29.0%. That accounted for 9.4 (12.0)% of net sales.

-29.0%. That accounted for 9.4 (12.0)% of net sales. EBIT was EUR 7.5* (6.6) million, which accounted for 15.0 (12.0)% of net sales.

The Healthy Food Segment's net sales totalled EUR 34.4 (37.3) million. EBIT was EUR 4.8 (5.3) million, which accounted for 14.1 (14.2)% of net sales.

The Healthy Ingredients Segment's net sales totalled EUR 22.3 (25.6) million. Comparable EBIT was EUR 0.7 (2.2) million, which accounted for 3.0 (8.6)% of net sales. EBIT was EUR 3.5 (2.2) million, which accounted for 15.5 (8.6)% of net sales.

The Group's cash flow from business operations after financial items and taxes totalled EUR 3.2 (3.9) million.

The comparable return on investments (ROIC) was 6.3 (4.4)% and the return on investments (ROIC) was 11.6 (4.4)%.

The overall effect of currency conversions was EUR -1.0 (0.3) million on net sales, EUR -0.1 (0.1) million on the comparable EBIT and EUR -0.1 (0.1) million on EBIT. *EBIT includes EUR 2.8 million in other operating income resulting from the sale of the company's receivable. OUTLOOK 2021 Raisio's guidelines: In 2021, Raisio estimates that net sales will increase (net sales in 2020: EUR 233.6 million). The costs accrued as a result of our front-loaded growth investments will put pressure on our profitability in 2021 in comparison to the situation in 2020. Page 1 Interim report 1-3/2021 KEY FIGURES OF THE GROUP 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Net sales M€ 50.0 54.7 233.6 Change in net sales % -8.7 9.7 -1.2 Comparable EBITDA M€ 6.2 8.1 33.9 EBITDA M€ 9.0 8.1 35.1 Comparable EBIT M€ 4.7 6.6 27.7 Comparable EBIT of net sales % 9.4 12.0 11.9 EBIT M€ 7.5 6.6 28.9 EBIT of net sales % 15.0 12.0 12.4 Comparable earnings per share € 0.02 0.01 0.14 Earnings per share € 0.04 0.01 0.15 CURRENCY CONVERSIONS IMPACTS ON NET SALES AND EBIT 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Net sales M€ -1.0 0.3 -2.5 Comparable EBIT M€ -0.1 0.1 -0.4 EBIT M€ -0.1 0.1 -0.4 PRESIDENT AND CEO PEKKA KUUSNIEMI: They say that no two years are alike and that description is accurate when we compare Raisio Group's first quarter of 2021 with the same period one year earlier. One year ago, the pandemic caused a completely exceptional barrage of demand that strongly drove up sales in all of Raisio's consumer markets. The other distinctive factor is the later-than-usual start of Raisioaqua's 2021 season due to a winter season that extended longer than during the previous year. For the aforementioned reasons, net sales and profitability declined when viewed against the highly exceptional comparison period. The Group's net sales totalled EUR 50.0 (54.7) million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 4.7 (6.6) million. EBIT amounted to EUR 7.5 (6.6) million. Currency conversions brought a negative change of one million euro to our net sales. The UK was held in the grips of an unsettled political situation ever since June 2016. For Raisio, the trade agreement signed between the EU and the UK was much needed news and marked an end to the years of uncertainty. Benecol products are popular within the UK market and the trade agreement has facilitated for us a completely uninterrupted transition to the new situation. Our investments clearly reflect Raisio's long-term strategy, in which plant-basedadded-value products have been the focus for the past two years. The investments for the first quarter totalled EUR 6.5 (5.7) million, thereby representing 13.1 (10.4) per cent of net sales. The largest share of the investments was allotted to the new development and production facility being built in Raisio's industrial area. Despite exceptional conditions, Page 2 Interim report 1-3/2021 we have been able to proceed in accordance with the planned timetable and cost estimates for the building and deployment phases. The facility, which is currently preparing for its production phase, will play a significant role in building competitiveness and growth for the future. We will provide more information about this in June when we share our primary areas of focus for the strategy period of 2022-2025. Once the facility is up and running, Raisio will be able to participate in strongly expanding product categories, but the marketing investments for the initial phase, opening depreciations and the initiation of other activities will put pressure amounting to several million euro on profitability. During this review period, we prepared for a corporate acquisition that was especially well-suited to our strategy. The acquisition was announced immediately at the start of the new quarter. Raisio acquired Verso Food Oy, which, in a short period of time, has achieved the market leader position within the competitive market for plant protein products in our home market in Finland. This gave us a flying start in this immensely growing future market. According to our estimates, the acquired company will contribute to growing our to line but it will have a negative impact of approximately three million euro on Raisio Group's EBIT for the current year. Measures intended to create value have been initiated immediately, with a focus on further increasing our sales volumes within the domestic and international markets. The ongoing exceptional situation has naturally also tried the coping abilities of our personnel. Despite this, we have managed to work without disruption and to deliver our products on time. I would like to thank the entire personnel of Raisio for its fine work and patience during this challenging time. I would also like to warmly welcome into the service of our company all those new Raisio employees who have joined us by virtue of the corporate acquisition. FINANCIAL REPORTING Raisio Group's reportable operating segments are Healthy Food, Healthy Ingredients and Other Operations. The reported figures are comparable. The comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period a year earlier unless otherwise stated. The Healthy Food Segment focuses on the consumer brands with Europe as its main market area. The Healthy Food Segment signifies a reporting segment, which consists of Northern Europe, Eastern and Central Europe and Western Europe (previously Northern and Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Rest of the World). The Healthy Ingredients Segment includes the sale of fish feeds and the Benecol product ingredient as well as the sale of grain-based foods and their ingredients to industrial and catering companies. In addition, Operations, which includes production, procurement and the supply chain, are reported as part of the Healthy Ingredients Segment. OPERATING ENVIRONMENT AND COVID-19 The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected Raisio's operational environment as COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread closed down economies to a significant extent from the beginning of 2020. This was still reflected negatively in Raisio's operations during the first quarter of 2021, as the company's most significant export countries remained at the mercy of strict lockdowns and restrictions on movement. On the global scale, the third wave of the virus began to make a turn to the positive already at the end of the first quarter of 2021, as the number of contracted cases was decreasing rapidly and the vaccination coverage was quickly gaining a foothold. The change in consumers' purchase and shopping behaviours towards digital channels has, at the same time, strengthened even further. The role of traditional trade is being forced to adapt as the volumes of new sales channels continue their strong growth. Global megatrends continue to support Raisio's growth strategy and its focus on responsibly produced healthy food. As the pandemic withdraws, more permanent changes in consumer behaviour may be seen. According to Page 3 Interim report 1-3/2021 our estimates, value choices and consumption habits related to health will become even more prevalent. The ultimate duration and impacts of the pandemic continue, however, to be an uncertainty. In response to the pandemic, online sales have become a strong and permanent form of consumer trade. Our strategic choices to focus on fewer but stronger brands support our success at a time when purchase behaviours are changing. Raisio contributes to this development through good co-operation with the chain stores. The UK market is highly important for Raisio and represents approximately one fourth of the entire Group's net sales. For this reason, the trade agreement between the UK and the EU that was signed at the end of 2020 is a crucial milestone for Raisio and marks an end to the overshadowing uncertainty that took hold from the summer of 2016. The turn of the year to 2021 did not result in any negative surprises for Raisio in terms of material flows, logistics or contractual documentation, so it allows for Raisio to develop this essential market in light of much more predictable conditions. FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT January-March Raisio Group's net sales totalled EUR 50.0 (54.7) million. The Group's net sales decreased clearly, as expected, from the comparison period. The pandemic that began at the start of 2020 and the resulting peak in panic buying, as seen in all our consumer markets, set high comparison levels when, in early 2020, demand temporarily exceeded supply within Raisio's product groups. The weakening of key currency rates against the euro had a negative impact. The Healthy Food Segment's net sales totalled EUR 34.4 (37.3) million and Healthy Ingredients Segment's net sales were EUR 22.3 (25.6) million. An exceptional comparison period for consumer products was seen in all our key markets, even though many of the markets began to show clear signs of recovery already at the end of the quarter. On the B2B front, domestic sales and export of grain-based value- added products continued to grow especially well. Raisioaqua's sales, on the other hand, were significantly lower than in early 2020. The reason for this lies in the markedly larger deliveries to Russia during the comparison period and the tough winter conditions in 2021 within key farming areas. Raisio Group's comparable EBIT was EUR 4.7 (6.6) million, which accounted for 9.4 (12.0) per cent of net sales. EBIT was EUR 7.5 (6.6) million, which accounted for 15.0 (12.0) per cent of net sales. EBIT includes EUR 2.8 million in other operation income as a result of the sale of the company's receivable. The decreased volumes within the Healthy Food Segment also had a negative impact on profitability. Profitability in Ireland, Belgium and Poland increased in relation to the comparison period. In other markets, the development was on a downward track. Business in Poland has experienced difficulties for quite some time, but now the volumes and, as a result, profitability has made a turn towards growth. As a result of the continuing exceptional conditions, less was invested in sales and marketing campaigns than during the comparison period, and this also supported the company's profitability. Once the pandemic finally releases its hold, these investments will increase. The increased sales of grain-basedvalue-added products for B2B business within the Healthy Ingredients Segment supported profitability, but the lower sales volumes caused by timing variations in Raisioaqua's sales and the resulting lower profitability had a counteracting negative impact. The new production facility being built in Raisio's industrial area accrued costs from the start up of production already before any actual net sales have been made. The volumes from the milling business fell slightly below those of the comparison period, but personnel costs were higher than those of the comparison period due to the increased sales of products made at the Nokia mill and the laboratory testing needed for gluten-free oats. The conversion impact on the Group's net sales was EUR -1.0 (0.3) million. The share of the impact caused by the British pound was EUR -0.2 (0.2) million, by the Russian ruble EUR -0.5 (0.0) million and by other currencies EUR -0.3 (0.1) million. Page 4 Attachments Original document

