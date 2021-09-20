Raisio plc: Managers´ transactions Mon, Sep 20, 2021 16:22 CET

Raisio plc Managers´ transactions 20 September 2021

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kuusniemi, Pekka

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Raisio Oyj

LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20210920164105_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002943

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,548 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

(3): Volume: 345 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 3,144 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002943

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 462 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

(2): Volume: 311 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 773 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002943

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002943

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,412 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,412 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR

____________________________________________



RAISIO PLC

Further information:

Mika Saarinen

CFO, tel. +358 400 726 808

RAISIO PLC

Raisio's purpose is to make food which is good for Health, Heart and Earth. Our growth drivers and focus areas are Benecol® and plant stanol ester solutions, plant based foods, branded oat products for consumers and oat as raw material for industry. Our strong brands include for example, Benecol®, Beanit®, Elovena®, Sunnuntai®, Torino® and Benella®. In our products the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and responsibility. Raisio's values − courage, fairness and drive − guide us towards our targets. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2020, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 234 million and EBIT was EUR 28 million. Raisio employs about 380 people. www.raisio.com.