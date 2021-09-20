Raisio plc: Managers´ transactions
Mon, Sep 20, 2021 16:22 CET
Raisio plc Managers´ transactions 20 September 2021
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kuusniemi, Pekka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Raisio Oyj
LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20210920164105_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,548 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(3): Volume: 345 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 3,144 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 462 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(2): Volume: 311 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 773 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,412 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,412 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________
RAISIO PLC
Further information:
Mika Saarinen
CFO, tel. +358 400 726 808
RAISIO PLC
Raisio's purpose is to make food which is good for Health, Heart and Earth. Our growth drivers and focus areas are Benecol® and plant stanol ester solutions, plant based foods, branded oat products for consumers and oat as raw material for industry. Our strong brands include for example, Benecol®, Beanit®, Elovena®, Sunnuntai®, Torino® and Benella®. In our products the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and responsibility. Raisio's values − courage, fairness and drive − guide us towards our targets. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2020, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 234 million and EBIT was EUR 28 million. Raisio employs about 380 people. www.raisio.com.
Disclaimer
Raisio Oyj published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:41:07 UTC.