    RAIVV   FI0009002943

RAISIO PLC

(RAIVV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 10:36:47 am
3.4 EUR   -2.86%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raisio plc: Managers´ transactions

09/20/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Raisio plc Managers´ transactions 20 September 2021

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kuusniemi, Pekka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Raisio Oyj
LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20210920164105_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,548 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(3): Volume: 345 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 3,144 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 462 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(2): Volume: 311 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 773 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,412 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,412 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR
____________________________________________

RAISIO PLC

Further information:

Mika Saarinen
CFO, tel. +358 400 726 808

RAISIO PLC
Raisio's purpose is to make food which is good for Health, Heart and Earth. Our growth drivers and focus areas are Benecol® and plant stanol ester solutions, plant based foods, branded oat products for consumers and oat as raw material for industry. Our strong brands include for example, Benecol®, Beanit®, Elovena®, Sunnuntai®, Torino® and Benella®. In our products the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and responsibility. Raisio's values − courage, fairness and drive − guide us towards our targets. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2020, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 234 million and EBIT was EUR 28 million. Raisio employs about 380 people. www.raisio.com.

Disclaimer

Raisio Oyj published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 251 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net cash 2021 63,0 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 553 M 649 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 403
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
Pekka Veikko Kuusniemi President & Chief Executive Officer
Mika Saarinen CFO, Director-Treasury, IR & Communications
Paavo Myllymäki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arto Juhani Tiitinen Chairman
Virpi Aaltonen COO-Healthy Ingredients Unit & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAISIO PLC9.72%649
NESTLÉ S.A.9.71%337 968
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.22%85 183
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.95%57 269
DANONE10.34%45 317
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.45%44 715