Raisio publishes January-June 2024 Half-Year Financial Report on 7 August 2024

Raisio plc will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2024 on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, approximately at 8.30 am EEST. The report will be available at www.raisio.com after publication.

Webcast targeted for analysts, investors and media will be held in Finnish by CEO Pasi Flinkman and CFO Mika Saarinen on the same day, starting at 12.00 EEST. Webcast will be available on this link: https://raisio.videosync.fi/q2-2024 .

Recording of the Finnish webcast will be available on the same link. After the webcast, English presentation slide-deck will be available on our website at www.raisio.com/investors .

Further information:

Mika Saarinen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 072 6808

Raisio Group

At Raisio, we make food from the heart, with the aim of bringing health to ourselves and the Earth. We keep creating better plant-based and heart-healthy products so that eating healthily and within the Earth's ecological capacity can be a pleasure. Our strong brands, such as Benecol®, Härkis® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. Through our responsibility work, we make the hard choices for consumers, so that they can choose Raisio products with confidence. We have around 350 healthy food colleagues in seven countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2023, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 219.5 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 22.7 million. www.raisio.com