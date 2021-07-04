Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Raito Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1926   JP3965800000

RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.

(1926)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikkei slips, fails to track Wall St gains on concerns about virus, politics

07/04/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Monday, failing to gain a boost from a Wall Street rally after strong U.S. jobs data, as rising COVID-19 infections in Japan and elsewhere hurt cyclical shares.

A disappointing showing by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a local election on Sunday added to the cautious mood.

"The LDP's recovery wasn't strong, leaving concerns about the upcoming general election," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Nikkei share average lost 0.60% to 28,611.03, while the broader Topix dropped 0.40% to 1,948.41.

That was a clear under-performance following new record highs scaled by Wall Street shares on Friday after jobs data for June showed robust hiring but limited signs of wage inflation.

Many cyclical shares slumped, led by steelmakers, one of the most sensitive sector to the global economy on rising concerns about Delta variant of COVID-19.

JFE Holdings lost 4.3%, while Nippon Steel shed 3.2%.

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have been on the rise over the past fortnight, hitting a five-week high and raising worries the government may declare its third state of emergency this year.

Elsewhere, Softbank Group fell 5.2% to seven-month lows after China's cyberspace regulator ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering Didi Global Inc's app after finding that it had illegally collected users' personal data.

Softbank is a major backer of the Chinese ride-hailing start-up.

On the other hand, some construction firms with strength in civil engineering gained after landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami at weekend, sweeping away 130 buildings.

Raito Kogyo, a constructor with expertise in slope and foundation improvement, rose 1.5%

CE Management Integrated Laboratory, which offers geological survey and disaster prevention systems, gained 3.7%. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
C.E.MANAGEMENT INTEGRATED LABORATORY CO.LTD 0.52% 384 End-of-day quote.16.72%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.38% 1312 End-of-day quote.32.79%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 0.93% 1896 End-of-day quote.42.77%
RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. 0.94% 1824 End-of-day quote.0.55%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.11% 7812 End-of-day quote.-3.05%
All news about RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.
07/04Nikkei slips, fails to track Wall St gains on concerns about virus, politics
RE
03/30RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 962 M 962 M
Net income 2021 7 900 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 94 303 M 847 M 849 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Raito Kogyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 824,00 JPY
Average target price 2 275,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiro Akutsu President & Representative Director
Koji Yamabe Managing Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Kazuo Suzuki Chairman
Shigeaki Funayama Senior MD & GM-Business Administration
Tadashi Shibata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.0.55%851
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED-1.29%4 650
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.85%2 610
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.7.42%1 627
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-11.85%1 236
DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED45.50%1 095