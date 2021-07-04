Nikkei slips, fails to track Wall St gains on concerns about virus, politics

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Monday,
failing to gain a boost from a Wall Street rally after strong
U.S. jobs data, as rising COVID-19 infections in Japan and
elsewhere hurt cyclical shares.
A disappointing showing by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a local election on
Sunday added to the cautious mood.
"The LDP's recovery wasn't strong, leaving concerns about
the upcoming general election," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, senior
strategist at Mizuho Securities.
Nikkei share average lost 0.60% to 28,611.03, while
the broader Topix dropped 0.40% to 1,948.41.
That was a clear under-performance following new record
highs scaled by Wall Street shares on Friday after jobs data for
June showed robust hiring but limited signs of wage inflation.
Many cyclical shares slumped, led by steelmakers, one of the
most sensitive sector to the global economy on rising concerns
about Delta variant of COVID-19.
JFE Holdings lost 4.3%, while Nippon Steel
shed 3.2%.
Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have been on the rise over the
past fortnight, hitting a five-week high and raising worries the
government may declare its third state of emergency this
year.
Elsewhere, Softbank Group fell 5.2% to seven-month
lows after China's cyberspace regulator ordered smartphone app
stores to stop offering Didi Global Inc's app after
finding that it had illegally collected users' personal data.
Softbank is a major backer of the Chinese ride-hailing
start-up.
On the other hand, some construction firms with strength in
civil engineering gained after landslides triggered by
torrential rains hit the central city of Atami at weekend,
sweeping away 130 buildings.
Raito Kogyo, a constructor with expertise in slope
and foundation improvement, rose 1.5%
CE Management Integrated Laboratory, which offers
geological survey and disaster prevention systems, gained 3.7%.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)