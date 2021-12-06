Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Raiz Invest Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RZI   AU0000010761

RAIZ INVEST LIMITED

(RZI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raiz Invest : Application for quotation of securities - RZI

12/06/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RAIZ INVEST LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RZI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,184,292

06/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RAIZ INVEST LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

74615510177

1.3

ASX issuer code

RZI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

30-Nov-2021 08:29

New - Proposed issue of securities - RZI

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

RZI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

6/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,184,292

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

1,236,858 shares were issued for cash consideration under Listing Rule 7.1A and 4,947,434 shares were issued in consideration for advertising with Seven West Media under Listing Rule 7.1.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.617000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RAIZ Invest Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAIZ INVEST LIMITED
01:02aRAIZ INVEST : Application for quotation of securities - RZI
PU
12/03RAIZ INVEST : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RZI
PU
11/25Raiz Invest Limited Appoints Stuart Grimshaw as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 Dec..
CI
11/12Addendum to AGM Notice of Meeting
PU
11/12Trading Policy
PU
11/10Raiz Invest's Funds Under Management Hit $740 Million in Australia
MT
10/24RAIZ INVEST : Names New Chairman
MT
10/24Raiz Invest Limited Appoints Harvey Kalman as Non-Executive Director and Chair
CI
09/19George Lucas Withdraws Request for Meeting to Remove Board Members of Raiz Invest
CI
09/17RAIZ INVEST : Appoints Joint Group CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23,2 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2022 -0,40 M -0,28 M -0,28 M
Net cash 2022 21,3 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 84,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart RAIZ INVEST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raiz Invest Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIZ INVEST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,77 AUD
Average target price 2,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Simon Lucas Joint Group Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brendan Barry Malone Joint Group CEO & Executive Director
Weiwei Gao Chief Financial Officer
Harvey Hillary Kalman Chairman
Stuart I. Grimshaw Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIZ INVEST LIMITED86.77%108
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.23%2 425 153
SEA LIMITED27.32%140 564
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%88 337
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE55.37%76 630
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%65 866