Raiz Invest : Application for quotation of securities - RZI
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RAIZ INVEST LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday December 06, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
RZI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
6,184,292
06/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RAIZ INVEST LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
74615510177
1.3
ASX issuer code
RZI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
30-Nov-2021 08:29
New - Proposed issue of securities - RZI
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
RZI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
6/12/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
6,184,292
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
1,236,858 shares were issued for cash consideration under Listing Rule 7.1A and 4,947,434 shares were issued in consideration for advertising with Seven West Media under Listing Rule 7.1.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1.617000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The shares will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.