Raj Rayon Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of polyester chips, polyester yarn and processed yarn. The Company operates through Manufacturing & Marketing of Textiles Yarns. The Company products include Bright Yarns (Trilobal), Cationic Yarn, Cotluk (Full Dull), Colored Yarns (Dope Dyed), Yarns of various cross sections, such as Tri-lobal, Octa-lobal and Fire retardant and Anti-Microbial Yarns. The Company's offers polyester texturized yarn, which is a raw white semi dull-non intermingled and intermingles yarn; partially oriented yarn, and fully drawn yarn. The Company produces approximately 30000 tons per annum (TPA) of polyester texturized yarn (PTY), 23063 TPA of fully drawn yarn (FDY), 40000 TPA of partially oriented yarn (POY) and 2880 flat yarn. The Company's plants are located at Silvassa, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, India.