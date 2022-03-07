Log in
    RP   TH6833010007

RAJA FERRY PORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RP)
Raja Ferry Port Public : Notification of Omission of dividend payment, Extend the allocation period of the Companys newly issued ordinary shares under a general mandate, Issuance and offering of debentures, and AGM Year 2022 s date and agenda

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 12:35:26
Headline
Notification of Omission of dividend payment, Extend the allocation period of the Companys newly issued ordinary shares under a general mandate, Issuance and offering of debentures, and AGM Year 2022 s date and agenda
Symbol
RP
Source
RP
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 28-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 10-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 09-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Omitted dividend payment
  - To consider and approve the Issuance and offering of debentures
Venue of the meeting                     : at Veronica Residence Hotel, 3rd  
floor, no. 227 Ratchadapisek Road, Ratchadapisek District, Dindeang, Bangkok.
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Issuance  of Additional Shares Under 
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 20,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 20,000,000
Par value (baht per share)               : 1.00
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 20,000,000
    % of Paid-Up capital as of capital   : 9.96
increase BOD resolution date
    Total shares allocated to Private    : 20,000,000
Placement (Shares)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Raja Ferry Port pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 365 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net income 2021 -110 M -3,37 M -3,37 M
Net Debt 2021 347 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 446 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart RAJA FERRY PORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raja Ferry Port Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Apichart Chayopas Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Thongtong Chantharangsu Chairman
Anant Gatepithaya Independent Director
Peerajit Surakhaka Vice Chairman
Pornchai Viriyatanaskul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAJA FERRY PORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.31%14
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-3.70%31 943
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY0.68%26 505
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-5.06%22 082
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.10%10 215
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-15.77%9 392