The board of directors of Rajath Finance Limited meeting held on October 28, 2023, accepted the appointment of Akash Hirenbhai Bheda as the Company Secretary with effect from December 01, 2023. Mr. Akash Hirenbhai Bheda is qualified Company Secretary an associate member of the " The Institute of Company Secretaries of India" (ICSI) Membership No. A68264 having experience of 1 Year and 11 Months in Debt Listed Company.