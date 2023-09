Rajeshwari Cans Limited approved the appointment of Mr. Abdulquadir Soyab Hajiwala as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 23 September, 2023. He has Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has also holds a degree of bachelor?s of Business Administration.

He has knowledge of Corporate Laws, Legal Compliance Matters and has more than 5 years of experience.