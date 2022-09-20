Rajnandini Metal : Outcome of Board Meeting

Subject: Outcome of the Proceeding of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 - Disclosure of information under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
To
The Manager - Listing department National Stock Exchange of India Exchange Plaza
With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 which commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 11.30 A.M inter-alia approved allotment of 92,16,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 9,21,60,000/- as fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 ie. 1 (one) fully paid up equity shares for every 2 (two) equity shares held pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 09, 2022 to the shareholders whose name appear on the Register of Members of the Company/ List of Beneficial Owners as received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent as on September 16, 2022, being record date fixed for the purpose.
As part of the aforesaid allotment of 1004 bonus equity shares representing factional entitlement(s) of eligible members have been consolidated and allotted to Mr. Manoj Kumar Jangir, CFO as a trustee appointed by the Board. The trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as possible and distribute the net sale proceeds, after adjusting the cost and expenses in respect thereof, among the eligible members in proportion to their respective fractional entitlements.
Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity capital of the Company has increased as follows:
Particulars
No. of Equity Shares
Amount (In Rs.)
Pre Issue Share Capital
1,84,32,000
Rs. 18,43,20,000
Post Allotment Share Capital
2,76,48,000
Rs. 27,64,80,000
You are requested to kindly take the above on record.
