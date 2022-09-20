Rajnandini Metal : Outcome of Board Meeting

Date: 20th September, 2022

To

The Manager - Listing department

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza,5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 G Block

BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

NSE Symbol - RAJMET

Subject: Outcome of the Proceeding of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 - Disclosure of information under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the Company, at their concluded meeting have inter-alia transacted the following businesses:

Considered & approved the allotment of 92,16,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 9,21,60,000/- as fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 ie. 1 (one) fully paid up equity shares for every 2 (two) equity shares held. Any other business matters

The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 11:30 A.M.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

For and on behalf of Rajnandini Metal Limited

Het Ram

Managing Director

DIN: 02925990

Address: House No. 307,

Sector - 21C, Faridabad - 121001