    RAJMET   INE00KV01014

RAJNANDINI METAL LIMITED

(RAJMET)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-09-20 am EDT
294.00 INR   -0.31%
02:30aRAJNANDINI METAL : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
07/13Rajnandini Metal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/27Rajnandini Metal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Rajnandini Metal : Outcome of Board Meeting

09/20/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Date: 20th September, 2022

To

The Manager - Listing department

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza,5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 G Block

BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

NSE Symbol - RAJMET

Subject: Outcome of the Proceeding of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 - Disclosure of information under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the Company, at their concluded meeting have inter-alia transacted the following businesses:

  1. Considered & approved the allotment of 92,16,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 9,21,60,000/- as fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 ie. 1 (one) fully paid up equity shares for every 2 (two) equity shares held.
  2. Any other business matters

The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 11:30 A.M.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

For and on behalf of Rajnandini Metal Limited

Het Ram

Managing Director

DIN: 02925990

Address: House No. 307,

Sector - 21C, Faridabad - 121001

September 20, 2022

To

The Manager - Listing department National Stock Exchange of India Exchange Plaza

5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 G Block

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

SYMBOL: RAJMET

ISIN: INE00KV01014

Subject: Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares

With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 which commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 11.30 A.M inter-alia approved allotment of 92,16,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 9,21,60,000/- as fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 ie. 1 (one) fully paid up equity shares for every 2 (two) equity shares held pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 09, 2022 to the shareholders whose name appear on the Register of Members of the Company/ List of Beneficial Owners as received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent as on September 16, 2022, being record date fixed for the purpose.

As part of the aforesaid allotment of 1004 bonus equity shares representing factional entitlement(s) of eligible members have been consolidated and allotted to Mr. Manoj Kumar Jangir, CFO as a trustee appointed by the Board. The trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as possible and distribute the net sale proceeds, after adjusting the cost and expenses in respect thereof, among the eligible members in proportion to their respective fractional entitlements.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity capital of the Company has increased as follows:

Particulars

No. of Equity Shares

Amount (In Rs.)

Pre Issue Share Capital

1,84,32,000

Rs. 18,43,20,000

Post Allotment Share Capital

2,76,48,000

Rs. 27,64,80,000

You are requested to kindly take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Rajnandini Metal Limited

Het Ram

Managing Director

DIN: 02925990

H. No. 307, Sector 21C,

Faridabad, Haryana 121012

Disclaimer

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
