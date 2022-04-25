Rajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

25th April, 2022
To
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street
Mumbai 400001 Scrip Code - 517522
To
National Stock Exchange of India Limited 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Symbol - RAJRATAN
Subject - Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the management of the Company shall interact with Analyst / Institutional Investor. The relevant details are as under -
Date of meeting
Interaction with Analyst / Institutional Investor
Type of meeting
25th April, 2022
Oysterrock Capital
1X1
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully
For Rajratan Global Wire Limited
Shubham Jain
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.