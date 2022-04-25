Log in
    517522   INE451D01029

RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LIMITED

(517522)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
626.25 INR   +5.00%
12:19aRAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/21RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/21Rajratan Global Wire Limited Provides Expansion Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022-23
CI
Rajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/25/2022 | 12:19am EDT
RGWL/22-23/

25th April, 2022

To

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400001 Scrip Code - 517522

To

National Stock Exchange of India Limited 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Symbol - RAJRATAN

Subject - Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the management of the Company shall interact with Analyst / Institutional Investor. The relevant details are as under -

Date of meeting

Interaction with Analyst / Institutional Investor

Type of meeting

25th April, 2022

Oysterrock Capital

1X1

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Rajratan Global Wire Limited

Shubham Jain

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
