Rajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

RGWL/22-23/

25th April, 2022

To BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai 400001 Scrip Code - 517522 To National Stock Exchange of India Limited 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Symbol - RAJRATAN

Subject - Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the management of the Company shall interact with Analyst / Institutional Investor. The relevant details are as under -

Date of meeting Interaction with Analyst / Institutional Investor Type of meeting 25th April, 2022 Oysterrock Capital 1X1

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Rajratan Global Wire Limited

Shubham Jain

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer