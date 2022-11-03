Rajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
RGWL/22-23/
3rd November, 2022
To
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code - 517522
Symbol - RAJRATAN
Subject - Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the management of the Company shall be interacting with Analyst / Institutional Investor as under -
Date of meeting
Interaction with Analyst / Institutional
Type of meeting
Investor
3rd November, 2022
Alchemy Capital
1X1, Virtual
Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive information will be shared during the meeting.
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully
For Rajratan Global Wire Limited
Shubham Jain
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
