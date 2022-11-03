Rajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

RGWL/22-23/ 3rd November, 2022 To To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code - 517522 Symbol - RAJRATAN

Subject - Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the management of the Company shall be interacting with Analyst / Institutional Investor as under -

Date of meeting Interaction with Analyst / Institutional Type of meeting Investor 3rd November, 2022 Alchemy Capital 1X1, Virtual

Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive information will be shared during the meeting.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Rajratan Global Wire Limited

Shubham Jain

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer