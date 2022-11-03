Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Rajratan Global Wire Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517522   INE451D01029

RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LIMITED

(517522)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
947.85 INR   +3.99%
12:35aRajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/24Rajratan Global Wire Unit Gets Thailand Environmental Agency's Approval for Capacity Expansion
MT
10/21Rajratan Global Wire Limited Announces Approval of Environment Impact Assessment
CI
Rajratan Global Wire : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/03/2022 | 12:35am EDT
RGWL/22-23/

3rd November, 2022

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code - 517522

Symbol - RAJRATAN

Subject - Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the management of the Company shall be interacting with Analyst / Institutional Investor as under -

Date of meeting

Interaction with Analyst / Institutional

Type of meeting

Investor

3rd November, 2022

Alchemy Capital

1X1, Virtual

Please note that no Unpublished Price Sensitive information will be shared during the meeting.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Rajratan Global Wire Limited

Shubham Jain

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 04:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
