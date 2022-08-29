Rajshree Polypack : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

August 27, 2022

To,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Symbol:- RPPL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Transcript- Q1 FY 2023

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed a transcript of the earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 which was held on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The same is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.rajshreepolypack.com.

The conference call held on August 25, 2022, as per the Transcript enclosed incorporates mainly the highlights of financial results upto June 30, 2022, and other related information which is already in public domain and / or made available / uploaded on the Company's website.

Please take the same on record.

FOR RAJSHREE POLYPACK LIMITED