Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals : 08.02.21 Board Meeting 11.02.21 Addendum to Notice

February 8, 2021

BSE Limited

P.J.Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

National Stock Exchange of lndia Limited

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra East

Mumbai - 400 051 .

Sirs

Sub Addendum to the Notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on '11th Februarv 2021

Ref Our letter dated 28th January 2021.

ln continuation to our letter cited above, we submit that the Board of Directors of the Company will be considering, inter alia, the following subjects, at their 189th Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 1 1'n February 2021:

1. Issue of Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for a total value (including premium) not exceeding of Rs.20l Crores on preferential basis to the lender banks pursuant to proposed Scheme of Restructuring / Resolution Plan.

2. lssue of Secured Unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD), (the lender banks have option to convert into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS)) for an aggregate value of not exceeding Rs.180 Crores, pursuant to proposed Scheme of Restructuring / Resolution Plan.

The above scheme is subject to the approval of the lender banks.

The above intimation is issued under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR)

Kindly take the same on record.

RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LIMITED

M PONRAJ

Company Secretary Membership No.,q29858 ,',';! .

Raishree Sugars & Chemicals Limited

The Ullizi,338/8, Avanashi Road, Peelamedu, Coinlbatore 641004, TN, lndia

I:+gl 422 4226222,2580981-82 F: +91 422 2511929 E: rscl@rajshreesugars.com W: www.raishreesLrgars.com

CIN: LO I 542TZl985PLCoo I 706