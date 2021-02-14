Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals : 12.02.21 Scheme of Restructuring, Issue of Securities, Increase Authorised captial & Convening EGM
02/14/2021 | 11:49pm EST
""•RAJSHREE
PEOPLEPASSIONPROGRESS
February 12, 2021
BSE Limited P.J.Towers Dalal StreetMumbai-400001.
NationalStockExchangeofIndiaLimited
Sandra Kurla Complex
Sandra East
Mumbai -400051.
Sirs
Sub: OutcomeoftheBoard Meeting.
Ref: SEBl Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.
This istoinformyouthattheBoardofDirectorsatits meeting held on11thFebruary 2021, has approvedthefollowing:
This disclosure ismadein pursuancetoRegulation30ofSecuritiesandExchange BoardofIndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015read with above referred circularofSEBI.
1.SchemeofRestructuring/ Resolution Plan:
a)
Details and reasons for restructuring;
The loan accountsofthe Company have become Non-Performing Assetsinthe monthofJune 2018.
The lender banks (State BankofIndia, Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, UCO Bank, Axis Bank Limited and Federal Bank Limited)ofthe Company, had, at their Joint Lenders Meeting (JLM) held on 22nd January 2021,agreedtotake forward the restructuring proposal of the Company to their respective BoardsIappropriate authority and decided to grant approvals to implement it at the earliest.
ThesaidSchemeofRestructuringIResolution Plan was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on11thFebruary 2021, which willbesubject to approval by the lender Banks.
Brief detailsofchange in shareholding pattern(ifany)ofall entities.
Itisproposed to issue equity sharesofthe Company by conversionofa portionofthe debts, so as to enable the tender banks to hold in aggregate atleast15%equity shareholdingorsuch higher percentage (to be agreed between the lender banks and the Company) in the post issue paid-up capitalofthe Company.
2.IssuanceofSecurities
a) IssueofEquity Sharesofface valueofRs.10/- eachfora total value
(including premium)notexceedingofRs.20/-Crores on preferentialIprivate placement basistothe lender banks by conversionofa portionofsecured loans pursuanttothe Resolution Plan.
RSCL - Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:48:01 UTC.