  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. RAK Petroleum plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAKP   GB00BRGBL804

RAK PETROLEUM PLC

(RAKP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-21 am EDT
20.50 NOK   +1.49%
02:30pRAK PETROLEUM : Minutes of 21 September 2022 General Meeting
PU
11:00aRAK PETROLEUM : Results of 21 September 2022 General Meeting
PU
09:46aGeneral Meeting of RAK Petroleum plc Approved all Resolutions; Plan for Capital Repayment, Delisting and Voluntary Liquidation Proceeding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RAK Petroleum : Minutes of 21 September 2022 General Meeting

09/21/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
RAK Petroleum plc (the Company)

Registered number: 08572925

REGISTERED OFFICE

Highdown House

Yeoman Way

Worthing West Sussex

BN99 3HH

United Kingdom

Voting Results from 21 September 2022 General

Meeting

Held at

100 New Bridge Street,

London EC4V 6JA, United

Kingdom

The following sets forth the votes cast for each resolution at the Company's 21 September 2022 General Meeting in London, United Kingdom. Out of 546,526,036 votes eligible to be cast on each resolution, a total of 403,250,705 votes were present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Class A Shares:

77,983,709

Restricted Class A Shares

95,102,332

Class B Shares (two votes per share):

115,082,332

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

