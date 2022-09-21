RAK Petroleum : Minutes of 21 September 2022 General Meeting

RAK Petroleum plc (the Company)

Registered number: 08572925

REGISTERED OFFICE

Highdown House

Yeoman Way

Worthing West Sussex

BN99 3HH

United Kingdom

Voting Results from 21 September 2022 General

Meeting

Held at

100 New Bridge Street,

London EC4V 6JA, United

Kingdom

The following sets forth the votes cast for each resolution at the Company's 21 September 2022 General Meeting in London, United Kingdom. Out of 546,526,036 votes eligible to be cast on each resolution, a total of 403,250,705 votes were present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows: