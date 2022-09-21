RAK Petroleum : Minutes of 21 September 2022 General Meeting

RAK Petroleum plc (the Company)
Registered number: 08572925
REGISTERED OFFICE
Highdown House
Yeoman Way
Worthing West Sussex
BN99 3HH
United Kingdom
Voting Results from 21 September 2022 General
Meeting
Held at
100 New Bridge Street,
London EC4V 6JA, United
Kingdom
The following sets forth the votes cast for each resolution at the Company's 21 September 2022 General Meeting in London, United Kingdom. Out of 546,526,036 votes eligible to be cast on each resolution, a total of 403,250,705 votes were present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:
|
Class A Shares:
|
77,983,709
|
Restricted Class A Shares
|
95,102,332
|
Class B Shares (two votes per share):
|
115,082,332
