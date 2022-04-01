Log in
    RAKP   GB00BRGBL804

RAK PETROLEUM PLC

(RAKP)
RAK Petroleum plc Releases 2021 Annual Report and Accounts

04/01/2022
United Kingdom, 1 April 2022

RAK Petroleum plc, the Oslo-listed oil and gas investment company, today released its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. A copy is attached and is available at http://www.rakpetroleum.uk/Investor-relations/Reports-and-presentations

For further queries, please contact:
Kevin Toner
Managing Director
RAK Petroleum plc
Email: kevin.toner@rakpetroleum.uk

About RAK Petroleum plc

RAK Petroleum plc is an Oslo Stock Exchange listed oil and gas investment company established under the laws of England and Wales as a public limited company. Its principal holdings are 44.94 percent of DNO ASA and 33.33 percent of Foxtrot International LDC held through Mondoil Enterprises, LLC.  DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DNO holds stakes in onshore and offshore licences at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen. Foxtrot International LDC is a privately-held company active in West Africa whose principal asset is a 27.27 percent interest in and operatorship of Block CI-27 offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 615 M - -
Net income 2020 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2020 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 431 M 431 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 264
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Joseph Toner Managing Director & General Counsel
Shelley M. Watson Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Amir Ali Handjani Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmed bin Jamal bin Hassan Jawa Independent Non-Executive Director
