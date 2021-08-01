Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. RAK Properties PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAKPROP   AER000601016

RAK PROPERTIES PJSC

(RAKPROP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RAK Properties : RAKP Consolidated financial statement June 2021 - EN

08/01/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAK Properties P.J.S.C. and its subsidiaries

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

RAK Properties P.J.S.C. and its subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 June 2021

Table of Contents

Pages

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RAK Properties PJSC published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
01:32aRAK PROPERTIES : RAKP Consolidated financial statement June 2021 - EN
PU
07/08RAK PROPERTIES : awards project management contract to Hill International for up..
PU
07/08HILL INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Project Management Contract for Anantara Resort Hot..
MT
05/03RAK PROPERTIES : RAKP Consolidated financial statement Mar 2021 - EN
PU
05/02RAK Properties PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
02/21Rak Properties Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
2020Rak Properties Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2020Rak Properties Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2020Rak Properties Pjsc Approves Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 201..
CI
2020Rak Properties Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 243 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net income 2020 114 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2020 617 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 392 M 379 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
Duration : Period :
RAK Properties PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Ahmad Al-Tair Chief Executive Officer
Maroky J. Joseph Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Hassan Omran Al-Shamsi Chairman
Usman Zishan Compliance Officer & Internal Auditor
Abdulaziz Abdulla Salem Jasem Al-Zaabi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAK PROPERTIES PJSC45.00%379
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.30%41 496
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.15%28 291
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED33.04%24 822
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.75%23 854
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.32%22 953