RAK Properties : begins handing over the first phase of Marbella villas

Ras Al Khaimah, 05 Jan, 2022

Committed to handing over properties to their owners, RAK Properties, the leading real estate developer and tourism infrastructure company in the United Arab Emirates, announced the start of its handover of Marbella Villas project, a waterfront community on Hayat Island within the Mina Al Arab project in Ras Al Khaimah.

The first group of families and investors took ownership of the contemporary two- and three-bedroom townhouse villas, as well as four- and five-bedroom villas. These are surrounded by high-level facilities and amenities which combine Arabic architectural elements and embody the spirit of innovative modern designs.

Mohammed Al Tair, Acting CEO of RAK Properties, said, "We are pleased to start the new year by handing over residential units to more buyers, who have selected the Marbella project as their preferred choice, whether for residence or investment, within a destination that combines the beauty of sea views and the charm of quiet nature."

Al Tair pointed out that RAK Properties continues to work on delivering more residential units in the project during the coming period. Located near the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, the homes provide residents with a safe community life within a multicultural environment as well as a healthy lifestyle.

Residents of Marbella villas will be able to enjoy the activities, events and luxurious facilities on the island, and will also have access to the promenade, while spending enjoyable times in the restaurants and cafes nearby, making the project an ideal location for those looking to obtain permanent residence or a vacation getaway.

Hayat Island, a fully integrated mixed-use development, spans over six million square feet. It is one of two islands that make up Mina Al Arab, a waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah with homes set amidst lush landscapes, protected wetlands and pristine beaches.