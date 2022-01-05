Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. RAK Properties PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAKPROP   AER000601016

RAK PROPERTIES PJSC

(RAKPROP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RAK Properties : begins handing over the first phase of Marbella villas

01/05/2022 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ras Al Khaimah, 05 Jan, 2022

Committed to handing over properties to their owners, RAK Properties, the leading real estate developer and tourism infrastructure company in the United Arab Emirates, announced the start of its handover of Marbella Villas project, a waterfront community on Hayat Island within the Mina Al Arab project in Ras Al Khaimah.

The first group of families and investors took ownership of the contemporary two- and three-bedroom townhouse villas, as well as four- and five-bedroom villas. These are surrounded by high-level facilities and amenities which combine Arabic architectural elements and embody the spirit of innovative modern designs.

Mohammed Al Tair, Acting CEO of RAK Properties, said, "We are pleased to start the new year by handing over residential units to more buyers, who have selected the Marbella project as their preferred choice, whether for residence or investment, within a destination that combines the beauty of sea views and the charm of quiet nature."

Al Tair pointed out that RAK Properties continues to work on delivering more residential units in the project during the coming period. Located near the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, the homes provide residents with a safe community life within a multicultural environment as well as a healthy lifestyle.

Residents of Marbella villas will be able to enjoy the activities, events and luxurious facilities on the island, and will also have access to the promenade, while spending enjoyable times in the restaurants and cafes nearby, making the project an ideal location for those looking to obtain permanent residence or a vacation getaway.

Hayat Island, a fully integrated mixed-use development, spans over six million square feet. It is one of two islands that make up Mina Al Arab, a waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah with homes set amidst lush landscapes, protected wetlands and pristine beaches.

Disclaimer

RAK Properties PJSC published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
2021RAK PROPERTIES : InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa joins Virtuoso ..
PU
2021His Excellency Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of Rak Properties, expressed that ..
PU
2021RAK Properties presents exclusive offers at “Cityscape 2021” exhibition
PU
2021RAKP Consolidated financial statement Sept 2021 - EN
PU
2021RAK Properties net profit rises to AED197.9 million in Q3 2021
PU
2021RAK Properties PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021RAK Properties Announces Management Changes
CI
2021RAK PROPERTIES : and RAKBANK sign a Term Loan Agreement
PU
2021RAK PROPERTIES : InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa is set to ope..
PU
2021RAK PROPERTIES : net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 243 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net income 2020 114 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2020 617 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 574 M 429 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
Duration : Period :
RAK Properties PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Ahmad Al-Tair Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Al Assadi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Hassan Omran Al-Shamsi Chairman
Usman Zishan Compliance Officer & Internal Auditor
Abdulaziz Abdulla Salem Jasem Al-Zaabi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAK PROPERTIES PJSC2.08%429
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.11%35 208
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.59%30 786
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.09%29 678
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.86%29 420
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.42%27 326