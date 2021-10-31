Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  RAK Properties PJSC
  News
  Summary
    RAKPROP   AER000601016

RAK PROPERTIES PJSC

(RAKPROP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange - 10/28
0.731 AED   +1.95%
02:17aRAKP Consolidated financial statement Sept 2021 - EN
PU
09/14RAK Properties Announces Management Changes
CI
08/19RAK PROPERTIES : and RAKBANK sign a Term Loan Agreement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RAKP Consolidated financial statement Sept 2021 - EN

10/31/2021 | 02:17am EDT
RAK PROPERTIES P.J.S.C.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

RAK Properties P.J.S.C. and its subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 September 2021

Table of Contents

Pages

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RAK Properties PJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 06:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 243 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net income 2020 114 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2020 617 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 462 M 398 M 398 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
RAK Properties PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RAK PROPERTIES PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Ahmad Al-Tair Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Al Assadi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Hassan Omran Al-Shamsi Chairman
Usman Zishan Compliance Officer & Internal Auditor
Abdulaziz Abdulla Salem Jasem Al-Zaabi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAK PROPERTIES PJSC52.29%398
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.50%38 553
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.74%29 508
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.31%27 775
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.78%24 143
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.61%23 471