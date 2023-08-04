LOTTE Rakhat paid dividends on common shares KZ000A1CTMZ4 (RAHT) for 2022
/KASE, August 4, 2023/ - LOTTE Rakhat JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of the payment from May 12 to July 31, 2023 of dividends for 2022 on common shares KZ000A1CTMZ4 (KASE main market, category "standard", RAHT) at KZT697.00 per share for a total amount of KZT2,432,755,967.40. This information is available - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RAHT/raht_dividends_030823_2046.pdf [2023-08-04]
