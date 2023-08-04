Rakhat AO (Rakhat JSC) is a Kazakhstan-based company engaged in the production and distribution of confectionery products. The Company's product portfolio consists of chocolate and non-chocolate products, such as caramel, candies, sweets, waffles, biscuits, fruit jellies, cookies, marshmallows, as well as semi-products, including cocoa-powder and cocoa butter. The Company offers also sugar-free products, such as waffles, sweets, biscuits, and chocolate. Rakhat AO operates through such subsidiaries as: Rakhat-Shymkent TOO, Rakhat-TR TOO and Rakhat-Aktobe TOO, among others. The Company's major shareholder is Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd with a stake of 76%.

Sector Food Processing