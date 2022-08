Rakhat" JSC : LOTTE Rakhat paid dividends on common shares KZ000A1CTMZ4 (RAHT) for 2021

10.08.22 14:01

/KASE, August 10, 2022/ - LOTTE Rakhat JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of the payment from May 5 to July 26, 2022 of dividends for 2021 on common shares of KZ000A1CTMZ4 (KASE main market, category "standard", RAHT) at KZT558.00 per share for a total amount of KZT1,945,429,056.00. This information is available - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/RAHT/raht_dividends_090822_1945.pdf [2022-08-10]