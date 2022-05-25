Rakon : FY22 Results Announcement, Presentation & Annual Report

Rakon Limited (RAK) has announced its results for the 12 months to 31 March 2022, on Thursday 26 May 2022.
About Rakon
Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field. The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing solutions. Its three core markets are Telecommunications, Positioning and Space and Defence. Rakon products are found at the forefront of communications where speed and reliability are paramount. The company's products create extremely accurate electric signals which are used to generate radio waves and synchronise time in the most demanding communication applications. Rakon has three manufacturing plants and has six research and development centres. Customer support personnel are located in fifteen offices worldwide. Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in 1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX, ticker code RAK.
