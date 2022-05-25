Log in
    RAK   NZRAKE0001S8

RAKON LIMITED

(RAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-24
1.630 NZD   +7.24%
04:51pRAKON : FY22 Results Announcement, Presentation & Annual Report
PU
04/14RAKON : Ultra-Low Noise (ULN) reference TCXO for 5G RRUs and small cells
PU
04/07RAKON : Sharesies webinar recording
PU
Rakon : FY22 Results Announcement, Presentation & Annual Report

05/25/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
Rakon Limited (RAK) has announced its results for the 12 months to 31 March 2022, on Thursday 26 May 2022.

To join the live FY22 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation at 11am please click here to register.

The FY22 Annual Report (shareholder update/financials) has also been released.

These documents are available below:

FY22 Results Announcement >
FY22 Results Announcement - commentary >
FY22 Annual Report >
FY22 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation >
Dividend Policy >

Contact:

InvestorsAnand RambhaiChief Financial Officer+64 21 542 287

Media
Richard Inder
The Project
+64 21 645 643

About Rakon
Rakon is a global high technology company and a world leader in its field. The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing solutions. Its three core markets are Telecommunications, Positioning and Space and Defence. Rakon products are found at the forefront of communications where speed and reliability are paramount. The company's products create extremely accurate electric signals which are used to generate radio waves and synchronise time in the most demanding communication applications. Rakon has three manufacturing plants and has six research and development centres. Customer support personnel are located in fifteen offices worldwide. Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in 1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX, ticker code RAK.

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 20:50:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
