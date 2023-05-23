Rakon : FY23 Annual Report

Excited about our future

Rakon's industry leading technologies provide the electronic

heartbeat for thousands of systems around the world, and beyond.

Our groundbreaking frequency control and timing products

have landed on Mars and are now on course for Jupiter. And back on earth, they are enabling next generation applications in the telecommunications, space and defence, and positioning markets.

Those markets are continuing to grow and we are growing

with them. With each milestone accomplished through our growth strategy, we are positioning ourselves for greater steps forward.

We're excited about our future and can't wait to see what's next.