Rakon : FY23 Annual Report

Rakon's industry leading technologies provide the electronic
heartbeat for thousands of systems around the world, and beyond.
Our groundbreaking frequency control and timing products
have landed on Mars and are now on course for Jupiter. And back on earth, they are enabling next generation applications in the telecommunications, space and defence, and positioning markets.
Those markets are continuing to grow and we are growing
with them. With each milestone accomplished through our growth strategy, we are positioning ourselves for greater steps forward.
We're excited about our future and can't wait to see what's next.
Ultra-stable TCXO not shown to scale, actual size: 7mm x 5mm
Good to grow
Delivering on our strategic growth objectives creates
long-term value for our shareholders.
Our three-year growth strategy maps the paths for achieving that growth. We've hit our FY23 milestones and are continuing to create resounding value by: growing our core business, maintaining product and technology leadership, expanding into new markets, and delivering world-class manufacturing.
Born to innovate
Innovation is in Rakon's DNA.
The same innovative spirit that started in a garage in Auckland, New Zealand, over 50 years ago, is now leading the next generation of electronic heartbeats for thousands of applications around
the world and beyond.
Our people are the driving force behind Rakon's culture of innovation. Together we pioneer what's next across R&D and manufacturing sites in New Zealand, France, UK and India - partnering with customers to create solutions that perform at ever greater levels.