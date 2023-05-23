Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Rakon Limited
  News
  Summary
    RAK   NZRAKE0001S8

RAKON LIMITED

(RAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-22
1.030 NZD    0.00%
Rakon : FY23 Annual Report

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAKON    /

ANNUAL REPORT

/ 2023

The Future. Connected.

RAKON    /

ANNUAL REPORT

/ 2023

Excited about our future

Rakon's industry leading technologies provide the electronic

heartbeat for thousands of systems around the world, and beyond.

Our groundbreaking frequency control and timing products

have landed on Mars and are now on course for Jupiter. And back on earth, they are enabling next generation applications in the telecommunications, space and defence, and positioning markets.

Those markets are continuing to grow and we are growing

with them. With each milestone accomplished through our growth strategy, we are positioning ourselves for greater steps forward.

We're excited about our future and can't wait to see what's next.

Ultra-stable TCXO not shown to scale, actual size: 7mm x 5mm

01

Good to grow

Delivering on our strategic growth objectives creates

long-term value for our shareholders.

Our three-year growth strategy maps the paths for achieving that growth. We've hit our FY23 milestones and are continuing to create resounding value by: growing our core business, maintaining product and technology leadership, expanding into new markets, and delivering world-class manufacturing.

RAKON    /

ANNUAL REPORT

/ 2023

02

RAKON    /

ANNUAL REPORT

/ 2023

03

Born to innovate

Innovation is in Rakon's DNA.

The same innovative spirit that started in a garage in Auckland, New Zealand, over 50 years ago, is now leading the next generation of electronic heartbeats for thousands of applications around

the world and beyond.

Our people are the driving force behind Rakon's culture of innovation. Together we pioneer what's next across R&D and manufacturing sites in New Zealand, France, UK and India - partnering with customers to create solutions that perform at ever greater levels.

RAKON    /

ANNUAL REPORT

/ 2023

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:42:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 177 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2023 19,9 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2023 17,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 234 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart RAKON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rakon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sinan Altug Chief Executive Officer
Anand Rambhai Chief Financial Officer
Lorraine Mary Witten Chairman
Brent John Robinson Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith William Oliver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKON LIMITED0.98%147
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.45%45 417
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 174
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD23.44%36 967
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.88%28 229
JABIL INC.23.17%11 222
