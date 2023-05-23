Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Rakon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAK   NZRAKE0001S8

RAKON LIMITED

(RAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-22
1.030 NZD    0.00%
05:44pRakon : FY23 Results Announcement, Presentation & Annual Report
PU
05:44pRakon : FY23 Annual Report
PU
05:44pRakon : FY23 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation (24 May 2023)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rakon : FY23 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation (24 May 2023)

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY23 financial results and business update

12 months to 31 March 2023

24 May 2023 © Rakon Limited

Disclaimer

This presentation contains not only a review of operations, but also some forward looking statements about Rakon Limited and the environment in which the company operates. Because these statements are forward looking, Rakon Limited's actual results could differ materially.

Although management and directors may indicate and believe that the assumptions underlying the forward looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate or incorrect and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward looking statements will be realised.

Media releases, management commentary and investor presentations are all available on the company's website and contain additional information about matters which could cause Rakon Limited's performance to differ from any forward looking statements in this presentation. Please read this presentation in the wider context of material previously published by Rakon Limited.

All figures are presented in New Zealand dollars unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the prior

corresponding period (12 months to 31 March 2022) unless otherwise noted. Refer to note 4 of the FY2023 audited consolidated financial statements for an explanation of how 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' is used, including a definition of 'Underlying EBITDA' and reconciliation to net profit after tax (NPAT).

1

FY23 highlights

Delivery of all milestones in 3-year growth plan and commenced dividends

Highest ever core revenue +16% growth

Stable margins maintained across core markets

India manufacturing facility - opens in June

Dividend declared and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

All FY23 growth milestones achieved in 3-year plan

$10.7m borrowings repaid

2

Strong core business growth offsets chip-shortage revenue impacts

Financial result reflects investment in future growth and inflationary pressures

Revenue

$180.3m

$8.4m +5%

Underlying EBITDA

$42.2m

Gross Margin

$88.8m

$1.3m -1%

Operating cash flow

$11.1m

Revenue

$114m$119m

$172m

$128m

$141m

$180m

$164m

$12.2m -23%

Net profit after tax

$23.2m

$-9.9m-30%

3

$19.1m -63%

Net cash

$16.5m

$6.8m -29%

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Core business

TCXO chip shortage

Underlying EBITDA

$54m

$42m

$23m

$11m

$15m

$37m

$39m

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Core

TCXO chip shortage

Associate

FY23 Operating performance

Sinan Altug, Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:42:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RAKON LIMITED
05:44pRakon : FY23 Results Announcement, Presentation & Annual Report
PU
05:44pRakon : FY23 Annual Report
PU
05:44pRakon : FY23 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation (24 May 2023)
PU
05/15FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Outperforming European Peers, Lifted by Miners
DJ
05/15Eden Research gets regulatory approval in New Zealand
AN
05/15PPHE extends Radisson partnership
AN
05/15Life Science REIT Adds New Tenant at Cambourne Business Park in England
MT
05/09Rakon : FY23 Financial Results and Business Update - webcast details
PU
02/19Rakon : launches RakonXpress brand of off-the-shelf frequency control products
PU
01/17Rakon : New Year's message from CEO Sinan Altug
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 177 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2023 19,9 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2023 17,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 234 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart RAKON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rakon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sinan Altug Chief Executive Officer
Anand Rambhai Chief Financial Officer
Lorraine Mary Witten Chairman
Brent John Robinson Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith William Oliver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKON LIMITED0.98%147
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.45%45 417
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 174
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD23.44%36 967
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.88%28 229
JABIL INC.23.17%11 222
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer