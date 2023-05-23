Rakon : FY23 Results Announcement, Presentation & Annual Report

We are pleased to advise that Rakon (NZX: RAK) has released its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023 (FY23) on Wednesday 24 May 2023.

The Results Announcement is followed by the FY23 Financial Results and Business Update at 11am NZST, presented by Sinan Altug (Chief Executive Officer) and Anand Rambhai (Chief Financial Officer). Join the live webcast here >

Please note that there is no separate teleconference. By joining the live webcast you can view the shared slides online as they are presented and hear the presentation audio. Written questions can be asked by typing them into the question and answer box, to be answered during the Q&A portion of the presentation.

Our results market release, presentation and annual report can be found below.

FY23 Results Market Release (PDF) >

FY23 Annual Report (PDF) >

FY23 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation (PDF) >

Investors and Media Contact

Nick Laurent

Investor and Corporate Communications Manager

+64 21 240 7541

investors@rakon.com

About Rakon

Rakon is a global high-tech company and a world leader in its field. The company designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing solutions. Its three core markets are telecommunications, positioning and space and defence. Rakon products are found at the forefront of communications where speed and reliability are paramount. The company's products create extremely accurate electric signals which are used to generate radio waves and synchronise time in the most demanding communication applications. Rakon has four manufacturing plants, and six research and development centres. Customer support personnel are located in sixteen offices worldwide. Rakon is proud of its New Zealand heritage; it was founded in Auckland in 1967. It is a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX, ticker code RAK.