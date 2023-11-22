We are pleased to advise that Rakon (NZX: RAK) released its financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2023 (HY24) on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

The Results Announcement is followed by the HY24 Financial Results and Business Update at 11am NZST, presented by Sinan Altug (Chief Executive Officer) and Drew Davies (Chief Financial Officer). All shareholders are invited to listen and view the presentation broadcast. To join the live broadcast online please pre-register using this Registration link.

Our results announcement, presentation and interim report can be found below.

HY24 Results Announcement (PDF) >

HY24 Market Release (PDF) >



HY24 Interim Report (PDF) >



HY24 Financial Results and Business Update Presentation (PDF) >

Investors and Media Contact

Nick Laurent

Investor and Corporate Communications Manager

+64 21 240 7541

investors@rakon.com