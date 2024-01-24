Rakon Limited announced the launch of its next generation MercuryX?? product range for AI and cloud data centres, and next-generation telecom networks. The MercuryX Integrated Circuit - Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (IC-OCXO) product range combines Rakon's in-house designed Mercury+??

semiconductor chip with the company's XMEMS®?1 quartz crystal resonators. This fusion of proprietary Rakon technologies is setting new industry benchmarks for unparalleled performance in an ultra-compact design and enables market leading products in the smallest possible package. The launch of the MercuryX product range expands Rakon's AI computing hardware product portfolio.

The ultra-high stability and performance characteristics of MercuryX IC-OCXOs make them an excellent fit to deliver the precise timing and synchronisation required by data centres to meet the additional demands created by AI workloads. The growth of Rakon's AI computing hardware products portfolio caters to an emerging core market for the company. Rakon continues to work closely with leading players in AI computing hardware to enable the next generation platforms, and is projecting tangible substantial benefits, in terms of design wins, collaborations, and potential revenue growth, within the next 12-15 months.

In addition to AI computing, Rakon's MercuryX based products are designed to meet the needs of other demanding applications such as 5G, 5G Advanced and 6G telecommunications networks, and are also well suited to satellite terminal and instrumentation applications. The MercuryX product range is a direct result of Rakon's focused investments into strategic initiatives that fuel innovation and enhance the company's competitive edge. Initial samples of MercuryX products have already generated high interest from Rakon's tier 1 customers.

The development of its own in-house resonator and chip technology allows Rakon to control its product roadmap, creating market-leading products like MercuryX that are independently manufactured in its factories in New Zealand and India, providing customers with high security of supply. Rakon is on track to release its next IC-OCXO product range towards the end of the year - incorporating a new in-house designed semiconductor chip, VulcanTM with its leading XMEMS®? technology.