    4384   JP3967180005

RAKSUL INC.

(4384)
  Report
Raksul : Notice of Compliance with New Market Segment "Prime Market"

07/11/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
July 12th, 2021

Company name:

RAKSUL INC.

Representative:

Yasukane Matsumoto

Representative Director, President and CEO

(TSE First Section Code No. 4384)

Contact:

Yo Nagami

Director, CFO

Notice of Compliance with New Market Segment "Prime Market"

We are delighted to announce that Raksul Inc. (the "Company") has received the results of the initial assessment of the Company's compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

We plan to apply for the new market segment to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. following the resolution of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Raksul Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 03:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
07/11RAKSUL  : Notice of Compliance with New Market Segment "Prime Market"
PU
06/21Raksul's Stock Selected as Loan Margin Trading Issue
MT
06/17RAKSUL  : Notification of Selection as a Loan Margin Trading Issue
PU
06/15Nomura Adjusts Raksul's Price Target to 5,460 Yen from 5,210 Yen, Keeps at Ne..
MT
06/10RAKSUL  : Summary of Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30 2021 (..
PU
06/10RAKSUL  : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2..
PU
06/10RAKSUL  : Announcement of revision of financial forecast and recording of deferr..
PU
06/10Raksul Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2021
CI
06/10Raksul Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 202..
CI
06/04RAKSUL  : Announcement of the Launch of "Sustainability / ESG " Website
PU
More news
Sales 2021 30 240 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2021 275 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net cash 2021 2 474 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 577x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 B 1 441 M 1 441 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 81,1%
Duration : Period :
Raksul Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKSUL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 5 550,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Yasukane Matsumoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Yo Nagami Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yusuke Izumi Director, Chief Technology Officer & GM-Hacobell
Hirozo Fukushima Chief Operating Officer, Director & GM-Printing
Shinnosuke Nishida Manager-Business Administration
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKSUL INC.24.86%1 369
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.52%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-12.45%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.78%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.93%91 048