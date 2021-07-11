Raksul : Notice of Compliance with New Market Segment "Prime Market"

July 12th, 2021 Company name: RAKSUL INC. Representative: Yasukane Matsumoto Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE First Section Code No. 4384) Contact: Yo Nagami Director, CFO

Notice of Compliance with New Market Segment "Prime Market"

We are delighted to announce that Raksul Inc. (the "Company") has received the results of the initial assessment of the Company's compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

We plan to apply for the new market segment to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. following the resolution of the Board of Directors.