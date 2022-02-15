Rakta Paper Manufacturing (RAKT.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
15/02/2022
Company Name : Rakta Paper Manufacturing
ISIN Code : EGS36021C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 397,801,858
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 46,097,273
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Rakta Paper Manufacturing
