Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAKT   EGS36021C011

RAKTA PAPER MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(RAKT)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rakta Paper Manufacturing : RAKT.CA) Reports 6 Months Results

02/15/2022 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rakta Paper Manufacturing (RAKT.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
15/02/2022
Company Name : Rakta Paper Manufacturing
ISIN Code : EGS36021C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 397,801,858
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 46,097,273
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Rakta Paper Manufacturing

Disclaimer

General Company for Paper Industry SAE published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAKTA PAPER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
05:27aRAKTA PAPER MANUFACTURING : RAKT.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
PU
2021Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
2021Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Ma..
CI
2021Rakta Paper Manufacturing Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December..
CI
2020Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2019Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2019Rakta Paper Manufacturing Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December..
CI
2018Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2018Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Announces Audited Earnings Results for the Year Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,2 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net income 2021 -98,3 M -6,25 M -6,25 M
Net Debt 2021 536 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 224 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales 2021 85,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart RAKTA PAPER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rakta Paper Manufacturing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yousry Hussein Al-Mahdawi Chairman & Managing Director
Manal Ahmed Abbas Al Janayni Head-Finance
Hamdi Awadh Shalabi Head-Research & Development
Ayman Ramadan Abdo Non-Executive Director & MD-Technical Affairs
Khamis Ramadhan Leilah Head-Administrative Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKTA PAPER MANUFACTURING COMPANY-7.09%14
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-1.91%19 785
STORA ENSO OYJ12.61%16 236
SUZANO S.A.-3.03%15 098
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA0.75%12 130
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.47%8 199