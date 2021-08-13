rakumo : Explanatory Materials for Business Plan and Growth Potential

Explanatory Materials for Business Plan
and Growth Potential
rakumo Inc.
(TSE Mothers: 4060)
Company Profile
Overview and Features of SaaS Services
Financial Results of the Company (Including Earnings and Cost Structures)
IV. Changes in Major KPIs (Indicators)
Industry Trends and Business Environment
VI. Summary of the Company's Features and Strengths VII. Growth Strategy
VIII. Major Risks and Countermeasures
I. Company Profile
To make it easier for users to use
To make it available for users to
our services
use the services on the cloud
raku (easiness)
kumo (cloud)
Vision and Business Policy
Make your work easier
and make it fun.
With this vision, we develop our business with subscription-based business models on the cloud in order to provide companies with services that contribute to the improvement of their operational productivity and efficiency (work style).
In addition, the Group's business policy is to provide them with high-quality IT services that support a wide variety of their common operations at an affordable cost for them to introduce without paying significant IT investment costs.
