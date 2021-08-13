Log in
    4060   JP3967270004

RAKUMO INC.

(4060)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

rakumo : Explanatory Materials for Business Plan and Growth Potential

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Explanatory Materials for Business Plan

and Growth Potential

rakumo Inc.

(TSE Mothers: 4060)

August 13, 2021

Table of contents

  1. Company Profile
  1. Overview and Features of SaaS Services
  1. Financial Results of the Company (Including Earnings and Cost Structures)

IV. Changes in Major KPIs (Indicators)

  1. Industry Trends and Business Environment

VI. Summary of the Company's Features and Strengths VII. Growth Strategy

VIII. Major Risks and Countermeasures

  1. Company Profile

I. Company Profile

To make it easier for users to use

To make it available for users to

our services

use the services on the cloud

raku (easiness)

kumo (cloud)

3

Vision and Business Policy

Make your work easier

and make it fun.

With this vision, we develop our business with subscription-based business models on the cloud in order to provide companies with services that contribute to the improvement of their operational productivity and efficiency (work style).

In addition, the Group's business policy is to provide them with high-quality IT services that support a wide variety of their common operations at an affordable cost for them to introduce without paying significant IT investment costs.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rakumo Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 020 M 9,24 M 9,24 M
Net income 2021 190 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 071 M 64,1 M 64,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 53,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daisuke Mitarai President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuya Nishimura CFO, Director & Manager-Business Administration
Yasuharu Tajika Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kumiko Kawamoto Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takefumi Yoshikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUMO INC.-30.65%64
ACCENTURE PLC23.18%202 791
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.82%166 592
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.66%127 394
INFOSYS LIMITED33.58%95 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.22.73%91 491