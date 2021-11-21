RAKUS : Sustainability Report 2021

Leaders consider themselves to be owners of the company always act with a sense of ownership. They prioritize matters to the company's long-term sustained growth. A leader will forcefully if feeling that his or her boss or an executive is decision that will negatively impact the company's growth

Aim for overall optimization

Leaders always think and act according to what is important for the company's overall growth. They focus beyond the interests of their own department or team. They actively collect information from other departments to optimize activities.

Treat people with sincerity

Leaders listen to what each and every individual has to say with sincerity. They consider things from the other party's perspective and not just from their own or the company's perspective. Leaders do their utmost to convince the other party and bring about a desirable outcome for both parties.

Continue learning and growing

Leaders have an insatiable desire to acquire new knowledge and experience necessary to achieve their own goals. They constantly update their knowledge through exposure to the latest information. Leaders actively from competitors and prime companies in other industries utilize this for their own company's growth.