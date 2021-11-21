RAKUS : Sustainability Report 2021

P11 Business Model and Performance of Cloud Business
Editorial Policy
This report contains the business, financial, and ESG information of RAKUS, and has been issued for the purpose of improving corporate value by engaging in dialogue with shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders about its contents. Scope 2 Standard has been applied for CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the report because in many cases the data centers used mainly by our Cloud business do not disclose the environmental impacts and amount of power consumption.
This report covers RAKUS Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries within and outside Japan as well as some other affiliates. For environmental data, please refer to the respective notes. The report applies to the period from April 2020 to March 2021.
I t a l s o i n c l u d e s s o m e i n f o rm a t i o n o u t s i d e t h a t period.
Performance Forecasts
Forecasts of performance contained in this report are determined based on information available at the time. Actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.
Long-Term Vision
MISSION
We constantly help companies
grow their business by providing IT services.
VALUE
RAKUS has promoted digitalization of SMEs which have faced challenges of budget and digital literacy. But digitalization is essential for not only SMEs but also larger companies which use costly and inefficient legacy systems. When all of the 50 million workers in Japan benefit from the latest IT services, Japan will truly be a prosperous nation. We are determined to contribute to business growth of companies and well-being of their workers by helping them promote digital transformation through our IT services.
Become a Company Representing Japan
VALUE 01 Fulfillment
We fulfill and go beyond our customers'
expectations.
VALUE 02 Nurture
We nurture human resources who have the
capability to yield tangible results.
VALUE 03 Improvement
We improve our activities day and night.
VALUE 04 Integrity
We have integrity with our stakeholders.
VALUE 05 Evolution
We capture signs of potential changes
and evolve proactively.
Leadership Principles
Take ownership
results
Leaders consider themselves to be owners of the company always act with a sense of ownership. They prioritize matters to the company's long-term sustained growth. A leader will forcefully if feeling that his or her boss or an executive is decision that will negatively impact the company's growth
Aim for overall optimization
Leaders always think and act according to what is important for the company's overall growth. They focus beyond the interests of their own department or team. They actively collect information from other departments to optimize activities.
Treat people with sincerity
Leaders listen to what each and every individual has to say with sincerity. They consider things from the other party's perspective and not just from their own or the company's perspective. Leaders do their utmost to convince the other party and bring about a desirable outcome for both parties.
Continue learning and growing
Leaders have an insatiable desire to acquire new knowledge and experience necessary to achieve their own goals. They constantly update their knowledge through exposure to the latest information. Leaders actively from competitors and prime companies in other industries utilize this for their own company's growth.
-oriented and do their very best to achieve their goals.
stance, even when facing difficulties, and do not
Anticipating the unexpected, leaders always have an
plan.
Communicate ideas with words
Leaders can certainly communicate their own ideas with
Act to become
communicate their ideas in a courteous way, until they
words. One's ideas can only be communicated with
'a company representing Japan'
words. If not well understood, leaders will repeatedly
make themselves understood.
Our Leadership Principles are a code of conduct,
Tolerate failure
Leaders tolerate failures based on hypothesis put
highlighting the mindset that management of RAKUS
forward by people around them. Even if having
should embrace. Leaders correctly understand these
the knowledge sometimes things cannot be
principles, which enables them to judge and act with a
understood without actual experience. Leaders
consider failure to be a learning opportunity, and
well-balanced approach from multiple perspectives. Each
encourage others to learn from their failures.
principle may appear obvious, but when put together
Accept others' views
create an unrivalled company. This gives us confidence
that RAKUS will become 'a company representing Japan'
Leaders sincerely accept others' views even when
different from their own thinking. Leaders have a
in future.
healthy skepticism about themselves and objectively
consider what is genuinely correct. Leaders confess
their own mistakes and constantly strive to move
forward in a better direction.
Start small and grow big
needs to be done
Leaders actively try new things. There is no knowing if new initiatives will actually work. So, leaders start test cases on a small scale and with a small budget to verify their hypotheses. They gradually increase the scale and budget while making choices and ultimately grow the business.
Consider the cost-benefit performance
Leaders are authorized to execute budgets. All budgets need to be verified for their cost-benefit performance. When leaders execute budgets, they demonstrate restraint because they are spending the company's money.
Leaders always think about what should be done. Leaders implement measures to solve issues for customers and the organization and not what they would like to do.
Message from the President
Long-Term Vision
Become a company representing Japan
We are striving to 'become a company representing Japan.' In other words, over the next 10 years or so, we aim to become a well-known company in Japan that is ranked among the top 100 Tokyo Stock Exchange listed companies in terms of market capitalization. We believe that in order to raise awareness in our company, we must become a cloud service (SaaS) provider that has a huge workforce, boasts among the highest sales, and provides services to many people.
Growth Strategy
We can achieve growth while making a profit by
growing and investing in new services.
To achieve our long-term vision, we will need to attain annual sales of at least 100 billion yen. Sales for the fiscal year ended March 2021 was 15.3 billion yen, so we will need 6.5 times that amount. Our current core services-Raku Raku Seisan and Raku Raku Meisai-are cloud services that help our corporate customers improve efficiency of back-office operations through digitalization. I believe that improving efficiency through back-office digitalization presents a big opportunity for us.
Takanori Nakamura
President and Representative Director
RAKUS SUSTAINABILITY
4
REPORT 2021
