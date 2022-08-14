RAKUS : Sustainability Report 2022

P07 Company History That Has Led to Value Creation
Editorial Policy
This report contains the business, financial, and ESG information of RAKUS, and has been issued for the purpose of improving corporate value by engaging in dialogue with shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders about its contents. Scope 2 Standard has been applied for CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the report because in many cases the data centers used mainly by our Cloud business do not disclose the environmental impacts and amount of power consumption.
This report covers RAKUS Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries within and outside Japan as well as some other affiliates. For environmental data, please refer to the respective notes. The report applies to the period from April 2021 to March 2022.
* It also includes some information outside that period.
Performance Forecasts
Forecasts of performance contained in this report are determined based on information available at the time. Actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.
About Us
Long-Term Vision
MISSION
We constantly help companies
grow their business by providing IT services.
RAKUS has promoted digitalization of SMEs which have faced challenges of budget and digital literacy. But digitalization is essential for not only SMEs but also larger companies which use costly and inefficient legacy systems. When all of the 50 million workers in Japan benefit from the latest IT services, Japan will truly be a prosperous nation. We are determined to contribute to business growth of companies and well-being of their workers by helping them promote digital transformation through our IT services.
VALUE
VALUE 01 Fulfillment
We fulfill and go beyond our customers'
expectations.
VALUE 02 Nurture
We nurture human resources who have the
capability to yield tangible results.
VALUE 03 Improvement
We improve our activities day and night.
VALUE 04 Integrity
We have integrity with our stakeholders.
VALUE 05 Evolution
Become a Company Representing Japan
We capture signs of potential changes
and evolve proactively.
About Us
Act to become 'a company representing Japan'
Our Leadership Principles are a code of conduct, highlighting the mindset that management of RAKUS should embrace. Leaders correctly understand these principles, which enables them to judge and act with a well-balanced
approach from multiple perspectives. Each principle may appear obvious, but when put together create an unrivalled company. This gives us confidence that RAKUS will become 'a company representing Japan' in future.
Leadership
Principles
Take ownership
Leaders consider themselves to be owners of the company. That is why they always act with a sense of ownership. They prioritize matters that contribute to the company's long-term sustained growth. A leader will speak out forcefully if feeling that his or her boss or an executive is making a decision that will negatively impact the company's growth.
Aim for overall optimization
Leaders always think and act according to what is important for the company's overall growth. They focus beyond the interests of their own department or team. They actively collect information from other departments to optimize activities.
Treat people with sincerity
Leaders listen to what each and every individual has to say with sincerity. They consider things from the other party's perspective and not just from their own or the company's perspective. Leaders do their utmost to convince the other party and bring about a desirable outcome for both parties.
Continue learning and growing
Leaders have an insatiable desire to acquire new knowledge and experience necessary to achieve their own goals. They constantly update their knowledge through exposure to the latest information. Leaders actively learn from competitors and prime companies in other industries and utilize this for their own company's growth.
Start small and grow big
Leaders actively try new things. There is no knowing if new initiatives will actually work. So, leaders start test cases on a small scale and with a small budget to verify their hypotheses. They gradually increase the scale and budget while making choices and ultimately grow the business.
Consider the cost-benefit performance
Leaders are authorized to execute budgets. All budgets need to be verified for their cost-benefit performance. When leaders execute budgets, they demonstrate restraint because they are spending the company's money.
Focus on results
Leaders are goal-oriented and do their very best to achieve their goals. They take a firm stance, even when facing difficulties, and do not compromise. Anticipating the unexpected, leaders always have an alternative plan.
Communicate ideas with words
Leaders can certainly communicate their own ideas with words. One's ideas can only be communicated with words. If not well understood, leaders will repeatedly communicate their ideas in a courteous way, until they make themselves understood.
Tolerate failure
Leaders tolerate failures based on hypothesis put forward by people around them. Even if having the knowledge sometimes things cannot be understood without actual experience. Leaders consider failure to be a learning opportunity, and encourage others to learn from their failures.
Accept others' views
Leaders sincerely accept others' views even when different from their own thinking. Leaders have a healthy skepticism about themselves and objectively consider what is genuinely correct. Leaders confess their own mistakes and constantly strive to move forward in a better direction.
Do what needs to be done
Leaders always think about what should be done. Leaders implement measures to solve issues for customers and the organization and not what they would like to do.
About Us
Message from the President
Takanori Nakamura President and Representative Director
Q. You published a sustainability report last year. What is the status of your ESG initiatives and information disclosure?
Publishing our first Sustainability Report last year provided us opportunities for discussion with many investors. Those discussions included numerous questions about materiality. We have been progressing discussions internally among management with a view to identifying materiality issues and publishing such information as soon as possible.
At our 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Reika Saito, a lawyer, joined our board as an Outside Director. In addition to being a lawyer, because Ms. Saito also has experience overseas, she brings unique strengths to the board in terms of legal and overseas business experience. Going forward, we would like to consider expanding our business overseas, and in that event we expect Ms. Saito will bring her knowledge and experience to bear for us. From a governance perspective, Outside Directors account for 50% of our Board of Directors, so we believe we have strengthened our governance.
We are also progressing our efforts when it comes to investing in our people. We have been rewarding the efforts of employees who have been supporting the growth of the business by raising their salaries, continuously improving the working environment, and establishing a framework for employee wellbeing including the introduction of sick leave. We have also set up an enablement organization and, in addition to on-the-job training carried out in each business unit, we have started creating a framework to support training and
