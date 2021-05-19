Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakus Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3923   JP3967170006

RAKUS CO., LTD.

(3923)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rakus : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2022(Apr.)

05/19/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 19, 2021

Company name: RAKUS Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Stock code: 3923 URL https://www.rakus.co.jp/en/

Representative: Representative Director and President Takanori Nakamura

Inquiries: Director, Strategic Planning Department Yoshifumi Matsushima

Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2022 (Apr.)

1.

Monthly sales (Consolidated)

(million yen)

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

1,513

2.

Monthly sales (Consolidated) year on year

(%)

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

131.7

3.

Cloud business sales year on year

(%)

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

137.1

4.

IT outsourcing business sales year on year

(%)

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

113.6

5.

Cloud business monthly recurring revenue

(million yen)

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

1,116

6.

Raku Raku Seisan year on year

(%)

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

138.0

The figures are preliminary figures and may not be subject to accounting audits and may be revised at a later date.

Disclaimer

Rakus Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAKUS CO., LTD.
02:32aRAKUS  : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2022(Apr.)
PU
05/14RAKUS  : Notice Regarding Difference between Full-Year Guidance and Actual Resul..
PU
05/13RAKUS  : Earnings Results for the fiscal year ended March 2021
PU
04/15Rakus Raises Dividend Forecast for FY21
MT
04/14RAKUS  : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2021(Mar.)
PU
04/14RAKUS  : Notification of Revision to Dividend guidance for the fiscal year endin..
PU
03/15RAKUS'  : February Sales Soar 134%
MT
02/21RAKUS  : Transfers Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing to First Section
MT
01/19Japanese Shares Close Higher Driven by Positive Global Cues
MT
01/18RAKUS'  : December Sales Soar 132%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 275 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 2 741 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net cash 2021 5 158 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 138x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 369 B 3 390 M 3 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart RAKUS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rakus Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 378,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 038,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takanori Nakamura President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Inoue Director & Head-Operations
Takahiro Miyauchi GM-Business Administration & Manager-Personnel
Kenji Ogita Independent Outside Director
Yoshifumi Matsushima Director & General Manager-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUS CO., LTD.-14.80%3 390
ORACLE CORPORATION22.24%228 030
SAP SE5.80%161 931
INTUIT INC.10.42%114 854
SERVICENOW, INC.-16.93%89 720
DOCUSIGN, INC.-16.10%36 287