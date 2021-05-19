Rakus : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2022(Apr.)

May 19, 2021
Company name: RAKUS Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Stock code: 3923 URL https://www.rakus.co.jp/en/
Representative: Representative Director and President Takanori Nakamura
Inquiries: Director, Strategic Planning Department Yoshifumi Matsushima
Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2022 (Apr.)
1,513
131.7
137.1
113.6
1,116
138.0
The figures are preliminary figures and may not be subject to accounting audits and may be revised at a later date.
Disclaimer
Rakus Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:31:00 UTC.