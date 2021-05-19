Rakus : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2022(Apr.)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 15 275 M 140 M 140 M Net income 2021 2 741 M 25,2 M 25,2 M Net cash 2021 5 158 M 47,3 M 47,3 M P/E ratio 2021 138x Yield 2021 0,09% Capitalization 369 B 3 390 M 3 390 M EV / Sales 2021 23,8x EV / Sales 2022 18,3x Nbr of Employees 667 Free-Float 40,1% Chart RAKUS CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RAKUS CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 2 378,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 038,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 47,2% Spread / Average Target 16,7% Spread / Lowest Target -1,86% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Takanori Nakamura President & Representative Director Hideyuki Inoue Director & Head-Operations Takahiro Miyauchi GM-Business Administration & Manager-Personnel Kenji Ogita Independent Outside Director Yoshifumi Matsushima Director & General Manager-Corporate Strategy Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RAKUS CO., LTD. -14.80% 3 390 ORACLE CORPORATION 22.24% 228 030 SAP SE 5.80% 161 931 INTUIT INC. 10.42% 114 854 SERVICENOW, INC. -16.93% 89 720 DOCUSIGN, INC. -16.10% 36 287