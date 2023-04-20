Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakuten Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27:49 2023-04-20 am EDT
691.00 JPY   +2.22%
12:23aExclusive-In Rakuten Bank's downsized IPO, investors pushed for details on troubled parent, sources say
RE
12:20aInvestors pushed for details on risks from rakuten ban…
RE
04/18Sports schedule for Thursday, April 20
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-In Rakuten Bank's downsized IPO, investors pushed for details on troubled parent, sources say

04/20/2023 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Bank Ltd amended the filing of its $625 million initial public offering (IPO) after investors pushed for details on the risks from its exposure to money-losing parent Rakuten Group Inc, two people said.

The investor questions, not previously reported, highlight how concerns about the e-commerce giant's losses and mounting debt cast a shadow on Japan's biggest IPO in more than four years that was initially expected to raise about $800 million.

Investors quizzed the lead manager Daiwa Securities Group Inc and other banks about risks from Rakuten Group as they sounded out investor demand for the offering, the people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Most questions were from overseas institutional investors, the people said on condition of anonymity as the information is not public. A U.S. investor asked for details about transactions with other Rakuten companies, one of the people said.

"A substantial discount was ultimately seen as necessary," one of the people said, adding that a turmoil in the global banking sector at the time had also put investors on edge.

Rakuten Bank declined to comment beyond what it has already disclosed. Rakuten Group directed Reuters to Rakuten Bank.

A Daiwa Securities representative confirmed investors had asked about Rakuten Group's finances, adding that many investors were reluctant to invest in banks at a time when widening financial instability directly impacted the sector.

The deal "offered a price that would allow investors to buy with confidence", the Daiwa representative said.

CASH BOOST

The IPO will give a much-needed cash boost to Rakuten Group that has seen four years of losses from the costly build-out and struggles of its mobile phone business. In February, it reported a record annual loss of 372.8 billion yen.

The group has some 400 billion yen in bonds coming due by 2024, a regulatory filing shows.

Japan's largest internet bank by number of accounts is set to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday after raising around 83.3 billion yen ($625 million).

Although short of the initial target, it is still Japan's largest IPO since December 2018, according to Refinitiv.

Rakuten Bank slashed the top of its indicative IPO price range by almost 30% to 1,400 yen on April 5, a day after disclosing investments in securitised assets linked to its parent's businesses, including 2.2 trillion yen ($16.3 billion) related to the credit card business, regulatory filings show.

Rakuten Bank also disclosed a 63.2 billion yen investment in securitised assets related to the struggling mobile business.

Neither amount had been outlined in the IPO prospectus filed on March 22, a comparison of the two documents showed.

It later priced the IPO at the top of the scaled-back range, valuing the bank at 238 billion yen.

Demand from overseas investors was so strong at the lowered price that bankers ultimately increased the portion of IPO available to overseas investors, filings showed.

The overseas portion was still more than 15 times oversubscribed, Daiwa said.

($1 = 134.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Miho Uranaka; Writing by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Nobuhiro Kubo, David Dolan and Himani Sarkar)

By Miho Uranaka


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -0.16% 629 Delayed Quote.8.23%
RAKUTEN BANK, LTD. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. 2.37% 691 Delayed Quote.13.42%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.45% 5104 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
All news about RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
12:23aExclusive-In Rakuten Bank's downsized IPO, investors pushed for details on troubled par..
RE
12:20aInvestors pushed for details on risks from rakuten ban…
RE
04/18Sports schedule for Thursday, April 20
AQ
04/17Sports schedule for Wednesday, April 19
AQ
04/17Rakuten Trade Cuts Minimum Brokerage Fee to MYR1
MT
04/17Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 18
AQ
04/14Rakuten to Allot Stock Options in May
MT
04/14Retail Sector Rally Boosts Japanese Stock Buying; Fast Retailing Shares Climb Over 8%
MT
04/14Rakuten Bank Selects Upper-end of Lowered Range as IPO Price
MT
04/13Rakuten : Notice of the Term of Disposal Partial Offering of shares Owned by Rakuten Group..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 115 B 15 705 M 15 705 M
Net income 2023 -165 887 M -1 232 M -1 232 M
Net Debt 2023 470 B 3 487 M 3 487 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,90x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 1 076 B 7 988 M 7 988 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 079
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 676,00 JPY
Average target price 854,13 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.15.10%8 148
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED9.46%247 080
MEITUAN INC.-22.55%107 576
PINDUODUO INC.-13.84%88 836
SHOPIFY INC.41.75%69 710
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.55.36%66 414
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer